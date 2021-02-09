Dr Frank Buck: Five steps to detox your to-do list

The to-do list is the friend of the organized person. It may be paper or it may be digital. Regardless, this tool serves as a magical steel trap for the plans we make and outpaces the strongest memory. Whatever goes on the list stays there until it gets crossed off.
And that can be a problem
When items are added faster than they are checked off, that list grows. Those of us who keep our lists digitally are particularly prone to longer lists. Since adding tasks is so easy and we never have to re-write, our to-do list can grow to the point of being out of control. Some people abandon the whole idea of working from a to-do list because it’s such a toxic mess.
If you feel like this article describes you, let’s take control starting today. Grab your list and let’s begin to detox.
Check off what’s already done
If your list is so long that you haven’t looked at parts of it in a while, the chances are good that you did some of those things, yet they are still on the list. Removing the “done” tasks starts to shorten the list.
Mark off what you’re not going to do
Some of what is on the list sounded like a good idea at the time, but priorities and situations change. Take a cold, hard look at items that have been hanging around for months (or years) and decide if they are still worth your time and interest. If not, jettison them right now.
Hand off when possible
You can’t do everything, so play from your strengths. If something continues to ride on the list because you lack the time or skill, can you delegate it to someone else? Can you hire it done?
Reword what’s fuzzy
Sometimes tasks ride from month to month because you don’t know where to start. Let’s face it — we do what’s easy. If “Buy shoe strings” and “Build tree house for the kids” are both on your list, at the end of the day shoe strings will have been bought. You know where to get them, what they look like, roughly how much they cost, and how to install them. You can’t wait to do that one and check it off. “Build tree house” will be sitting there until the kids are grown. How could you get a start? Do you have a friend who built a treehouse already? Why not meet for coffee and pick his brain? Now the task looks like “Call Jim to schedule meeting for coffee.” That’s easy enough you’ll actually do it, and it kick-starts the process.
Plan your “when”
If you truly put all your to-dos on the list, the list will be long. It’s a sign of a rich life filled with opportunities, interests, and a reason for getting up in the morning. But you can’t do it all today. Be realistic about how much you can get done in a day. If you use a digital task list (Toodledo is my choice), assign a “due date” to each task. For me, the due date answers the question. “When do I want to see this task again?” This way, you are mapping not only your day, but the coming days, weeks, and even months.
Organization is a gift you give yourself
We recently celebrated a holiday where we gave thanks for the blessings in our lives and another where we gave gifts to those who are special to us. As we turn our attention to the future, a prosperous 2017, every good thing we accomplish will happen through the dimension of time. Our ability to organize our time and our surroundings will make all the difference.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019 and 2020. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.