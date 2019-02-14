Dr. Fran Tunnell Carter, Ed. D, was a recent special guest of the Ragland Library.
The 96-year-old dressed as Rosie the Riveter in her Rosie coveralls and her red polka dot bandana. She spoke with clarity as she recalled her days during World War II as she and many other women took over the jobs of men who were headed to war.Thousands of women worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.
A native of Mississippi, Carter taught elementary school on a “defense certificate” during World War II, having completed two years of junior college.
Wanting to do more for the war effort, she relocated to
Birmingham in 1943 to become a riveter on B-29 airplanes at the Bechtel-McCone-Parsons Airplane Modification Plant.
“Before taking the job, I didn’t know what a rivet was and had never seen an airplane up close,” Carter said. “I also did volunteer work entertaining soldiers at a USO.”
Meanwhile, she was writing to a young Army paratrooper named John Carter, whom she met during her junior college days. John Carter rode a glider plane into enemy territory in 1944 as part of Operation Dragoon, the invasion of southern France in 1944, and he was later involved in the Battle of the Bulge. He earned five battle stars and the Bronze Arrowhead, and was later (in 2011) designated by the French government as a Chevalier of the Legion of Honor.
John Carter returned home after the war, and they were married in March, 1946. Fran Carter finished her college degree in elementary education at what is now the University of Southern Mississippi. She joined her husband in Starkville, where he had re-enrolled at Mississippi State University. They earned their
masters degrees together from the University of Tennessee in 1948, and their doctorates together at theUniversity of Illinois in 1954, both teaching all the while at various levels of high school and college.
In 1956, they both joined the faculty at Samford University in Birmingham. Two children had joined their family by this time, a son, Wayne, and a daughter, Nell.
Fran Carter has authored numerous books for children, dating as far back as 1957, and has published more than 100 articles in professional and denominational journals.
In 1998, after hearing about a program giving tribute to working women of World War II, she was inspired to begin the American Rosie the Riveter Association. Her husband agreed to help, thinking she had in mind starting a local club in Birmingham. However, she had a much bigger scale in mind, and today the organization has more than 6,000 members in all 50 states. Fran and John Carter began to give programs called “Rosie and Her Paratrooper,” in which she wore her Rosie coveralls, he wore his original paratrooper jumpsuit, and they told of their World War II experiences.
John Carter died in March 2014 at the age of 92, two weeks before their 68th wedding anniversary. Fran Carter faced her new future with great faith in God and typical “Rosie” courage.
In May 2014, her latest book for children was published, titled “R is for Rosie the Riveter,” which she co-authored with her daughter, Nell Branum, who is a former elementary school librarian. In May 2016, Carter was honored with the DAR “Women of American History” Award. Now 96, she is still active in her church, still keeping up with first experiences, still enjoying her seven grandchildren and soon-to-be 16 great-grandchildren, and, of course, still sharing the legacy of Rosie the Riveter, which she does now with her daughter.
Ragland librarian Sandi Maroney said they were blessed to be able to have had Dr. Carter come speak about her life as a “Rosie the Riveter” and being able to share her and her husband’s stories about their life during World War II.
“I feel it is very important to listen to these stories when we can as time is passing us by and before long they won't be able to share their history with us,” Maroney said. “We need to remember the times when everyone, young and old, played a part to save our country.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.