Dr. Danny Steele named new principal at Pell City High School

PELL CITY -- During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Pell City Board of Education approved the contract for a new principal at Pell City High School.
Dr. Danny Steele, currently of the University of Montevallo, will be the new principal starting June 1.
Steele said he has 26 years of experience in education and previously served as principal for Thompson High School and Thompson Sixth Grade Center in Alabaster before coming to Montevallo.
Steele teaches a course in the graduate program for school administration at the university.
Steele said he sees moving back to primary education after his brief one-year stay in higher education to not be a step down in any way, but rather, just a step in a different direction.
“I was grateful for the opportunity to work for the University of Montevallo,” he said.
Steele said he is looking forward to joining the team at Pell City.
“I know it's a great school system,” Steele said.
The school’s new principal has already expressed pride in becoming a Pell City Panther, according to Superintendent Dr. James Martin.
Martin said Steele came highly recommended. Martin said as part of the interview process, Steele met with several teachers from the high school, all of whom felt enthusiastic about him as a candidate.
Steele said he is excited about his new job.
“My job is to support the adults in the building,” he said. “But, we are really there for the kids.”
Steele said in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been more questions at times than answers, and the schools have to keep functioning no matter the situation. He said he believes the teachers and students at Pell City have what it takes to meet the challenge.
“Teachers and students are remarkably resilient,” he said. “We will continue to make the best out of the situation we have been given.”
With the high school getting a new principal, the staffing measures that had been taken in the interim will be returning to normal, according to Martin.
In September, Williams Intermediate Principal Holly Costello was named acting principal for the high school, with Williams Assistant Principal Haley Williams becoming acting principal there. Valerie Curtis, who handles instructional technology at the high school, has been acting as assistant principal for Williams Intermediate on a part-time basis.
Martin said with a permanent principal found for the high school, all other staff will return to their normal positions, but he praised all three for their hard work.
“Everybody has truly stepped up,” Martin said.
Martin praised the work Costello has done at the high school.
“Holly Costello has done a fabulous job for us,” he said. “I’m very appreciative of her.”