Down Memory Lane

Are you ready to rumble?
Let’s travel back to 1993 when our whole community became a family. We caught the “Spirit Fever” and made memories to last a lifetime.
This was a season of unbelievable and unforgettable dreams as our St. Clair County High “Fighting Saints” ascended to the pinnacle of Class 2A football.
Our whole community pledged allegiance time and time again. We traveled by the hundreds in cars and charter buses to every away game.
McIntosh was about 250 miles away and Leroy about 230. Signs of support were seen throughout the community, and many local businesses completely closed when it was “game time”.
This group of dedicated fans braved the cold torrential rains, muddy playing fields, wishbone offenses, phenomenal plays, and even waited out a power outage during a game.
Our Saints’ football team, under the leadership of Coach Alan Lee and assistant coaches Paul Kellogg and Carl Mims, pieced together a perfect 15-0 season as county champs, area champs, and then the school’s first-ever state champions.
The Saints played excellent on the field. They were virtually impermeable. They even had the unfailing support of their “twelfth man” - their fans. Surely many teams were as intimidated by our rowdy fans as they were by the Saints’ unblemished record.
Who could forget these memories? Pep rallies; spirit tags; the entire student body forming a spirit line toward the Leroy bound bus; hearing Gail Whitten’s laughter and enjoying her gift of cheering; being on the charter bus, erupting in applause at seeing the sign, “The last one to leave turn the lights out”; having tears in your eyes watching our players, coaches and cheerleaders enter the field; Coach Kellogg affectionately being called “Daddy Wolf” for his bizarre approach and his unique style that charmed the home crowds and intimidated opponents; the sound of milk jugs, aluminum cans and cowbells as noisemakers; a speaker blaring “Bad to the Bone”; Big Al joining the cheerleaders in the end zone for touchdown push-ups; and after each game seeing our players proudly wear the dirtiest jerseys like a badge of honor.
Remember Dec. 10, 1993 - it was week 15?
Hazlewood, the five-time defending state champions who had won 29 straight playoff games, entered the St. Clair County’s “House of Pain”.
At that moment, under the clear December sky, we all were winners with unparalleled excitement. Even the makeshift seating couldn’t contain the incredible masses of people. Two radio stations and a television station covered the event.
The Saints went on to get their championship trophy, which they affectionately named “Big Blue,” and they got their championship rings.
Now it’s 2020. The roar of our crowd is now a distant memory. The phenomenal 15 game chronicle set the standards for future teams. Memories for a lifetime were made when our “Fighting Saints” became the “1993 State 2A Champions” and our community became a family.
Dear God, Thank you for this hallelujah memory.
