DOWN MEMORY LANE: With love from Jiff’s & Mrs. Iris (with photo)

With a flash of acute nostalgia, let us blink back a tear as we say goodbye to Jiff’s.
First a tiny bit of background: In the early 1960s, Bill and Bettye Frink saw a need for an eating establishment, so they built the first cafe’ in Branchville (now Odenville) and called it Jiff’s BAR-B-Q.
Bettye Frink, a respected Alabama politician, along with her son, Victor, managed Jiff’s. (The Frinks also owned the first coin-operated laundry called Frink’s Wash-a-Teria.)
Mrs. Carolyn Montgomery and her daughters, Nelda and Linda, operated Jiff’s from approximately 1965-77. After Pastor Johnny Stewart built the new dining room, Jiff’s became a popular hangout. It served great food and had that small-town charismatic appeal that Arnold’s had in the “Happy Days” sitcom.
I spoke with Lyman Lovejoy, who owns the property. He said, “Over the years, millions of hamburgers have been served there”.
In 1987, Mrs. Iris Moore took over the Jiff’s adventure. I asked Mrs. Iris if it had been her dream to own Jiff’s. She said, “Not really! I was happy as a private in-home nurse working for GE Nursing.”
She went on to say, “One day my husband, Joe Moore, came home all excited. He had heard that the current manager was thinking of giving it up. Joe said Jiff’s is a landmark, the hangout he remembered from school. He couldn’t let it go under.”
Thus, Mrs. Iris became the new manager, cook and operator of Jiff’s. She convinced her sister, Mickey Potts, to come work the grill while she worked the cash register and steam table. Both worked the dining room.
Mickey worked there until 2007. On busy days, the customers kindly obliged by helping. Mrs. Iris told them, “If you want to eat, you got to help cleanup first.” Later, Mrs. Iris changed the name (and sign) to Jiff’s Breakfast and Lunch.
Eating at Jiff's was like eating with family. Sometimes too much like family. Customers asked for a TV and recliner. If strangers came in, they were included in the conversations. You learned the “what’s happening” and laughed at each other's funny or corny stories.
The place was saddened by the loss of many dear friends, like the late Randall Hurst, who came in everyday, ate at the same table, while always talking fishing and hunting. Her most loyal customer was Carl Copeland. He still calls Mrs. Iris “mean old woman”. Carl ate there almost every day since she opened in September 1987 until she closed the doors March 27, 2020.
While on their first visit to Jiff’s, Clydene (“Lil’ Darlin”, the lady clown) and her husband, Leon, discovered Jiff’s was an unusual and unique place. They heard men discussing dump trucks. One man looked outside and said, “I think that is the prettiest dump truck I've ever seen.” Thus, they ate breakfast there six days a week for 20 years. That is what I call “splashes of love”.
Mrs. Iris loved and appreciated all her customers the 32 ½ years she was there. Each one was her “very favorite”.
Mrs. Iris has not baked a single biscuit since she retired. She is enjoying time with her sons, Jeremy and C.J., and her grandchildren: Jordan, Joseph, and Cassie.
With love and thanks to Mrs. Iris, please know that your Thanksgiving lunch and Christmas dinners will be so missed. Her customers never got the TV or recliner, but they will always remember the fun times and the smell in the air of: sweet potato casserole, fried pork chops, fried catfish, fried chicken livers, butter beans, chicken and dressing, baked ham, kraut & franks, turnip greens, apple cobbler, peanut butter cake and banana pudding.
Jiff’s was an iconic landmark and a memory making hangout. It is being remodeled with lots of TLC and a new name. The memories and good times will continue. Odenville is proud to welcome “DiddaLoops Bakery” and owners Candice George and Robin Woods. They hope to be open by Dec 1.
You can reach Mary Ellen Sparks at Odenville1914@gmail.com.