DOWN MEMORY LANE: Flossie Mizzell -- 91 years young (with photo)

I’d like to introduce you to Flossie Mizzell, known as Granny Mizzell and one of the “Golden Girls.” She recently celebrated her 91st birthday.
She was born in 1929 to Carrie and J.D. Osbourn. Her father was a minister and her mother worked in the cotton mill. Flossie, her twin brother, Rossie, and their three other siblings worked in the fields. Sundays were spent in church, often boarding the train to travel to revivals or Sunday services in other areas.
Flossie’s first job was a spinner in the cotton mill. That’s where she met and fell in love with Eugene Mizzell, who worked the meal wagon. They married in 1949.
Like many people of that time, they moved several times, wherever work was to be found. They were blessed with six children: Mary Alice Isbell Barber, Rosa Lee Ash, Freddie, Richard, Teresa Ann Turney (deceased) and Thomas (deceased).
In 1963, the family moved from Birmingham to Moody. They loved Moody and said it was the greatest blessing God could have sent. In 1965, they moved to Branchville and were surrounded by friends from the Moody area, friends like Coupland, Myers, Aderholt and Moore.
In 1977, Flossie and Eugene, opened and managed the Odenville Chevron. Life was good. Part of the concrete floor of the station had been the foundation left from an old gasoline-powered grist mill that was there years before. The Chevron opened at 5:30 to serve breakfast.
Looking back in the rearview mirror of life, you might remember some of these guys stopping by the station: Tommy Dorsett, Chris Peoples, Buddy Ward, Frankie Cobb, Jerry Martin, Mike Myers and many more. How many of you still remember those hot dogs cooked on an old-fashioned roller and topped with Eugene’s famous sauce? (You think Jeff Foreman really is the only one who has that famous hot dog sauce recipe?)
Their food was so good that many ate homemade chili, pizza or hot dogs for breakfast. Their son, Freddie, worked at the Chevron station with them till the early 1990s. Eugene had to retire due to health issues.
After Eugene’s death in 2001, Flossie came to reside with her daughter in the Odenville community. Flossie, Grace Jordan and June Hall soon became known as the “Golden Girls” of the community. Sometimes, Mamie Washington would join them. You would see them out walking around the circle three or four times a day. They had great lunches then played Skip Bo.
Flossie and Eugene have a special place in our yesteryear memories. They were blessed with 14 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Flossie has been described as soft spoken, beautiful inside and out, and she has a smile that lights up your life. She has been a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church for about 55 years. She prides herself as being their senior member.
I agree that Flossie's family is very blessed to still have her to hug. She’s 91 years young. The building where their Chevron Station was located still stands on Highway 411.
