Let's take a stroll back to country sunshine and visit the old Sanie Baptist Church.
On July 2, 1972, Norman LeCroy became the pastor, with his wife, Carol, and their two young sons, Denny and Darryl, alongside him. Thus, began Bro. Norman’s first pastorate position and the one in which he would remain.
The small church had no running water and two outhouses. If you noticed smoke coming from an outhouse, you knew that someone had slipped out to smoke. Several years later, the church dug a well and added two bathrooms in the basement.
Their first bus route was in Bro. Norman’s station wagon. Times sure have changed. Back then there were no seat belts and 15-20 people were inside. Watching it go down the road, it reminded you of the Brady Bunch’sPlymouth Satellite station wagon. The first stop was Margaret.
Later, the church purchased two old school buses, one of which had “Long Island NY” written on the side. The members took a bus ride to Richwood Caverns in Warrior. As they got off the bus, they heard people asking, “Y’all came all the way from Long Island, New York?” Some answered, “Yeah, we sure did!”
Needing more space, property was purchased on Simpson Road in Branchville. They changed their name to New Life Baptist. All the Sanie members came with the church. The men and women built the new church building. The men did most of the construction, while the ladies cooked and cleaned.
On April 7, 1985, the first service was held at New Life Baptist Church by Bro. Norman LeCroy. On May 18, 1985, the first of many weddings happened. Denny and Susan LeCroy were married. New Life continued to grow, so once again the church members built a new addition.
On Sunday, July 21, 2019, New Life Baptist Church will have its Homecoming celebration. They will laugh and reminisce about the dinners on the ground at their old church. Dinners that included stack cakes, fried chicken and green beans seasoned with ham bones. They will remember Aunt Bessie always sitting on the second row on the right. They will think about how some of the children who ride the new buses are the grandchildren of some of those very first riders. They will sing their theme song, “I'm on the winning side.”
Denny LeCroy is now the pastor, Darryl LeCroy is the minister of music, and grandson Ethan LeCroy is the youth pastor. Bro. Norman is now the pastor emeritus. He says he doesn't know what that means; he serves the church just like he always has. Their desire is to reach out for Christ to all of St. Clair County and to support missionaries around the world. It is an old-fashioned, Bible preaching church. God knew the plans he had for them 47 years ago.
God continues to bless the old church where all these special memories began. The location of the old church is at present day Sonrise Baptist Church, in a beautifully restored building. (Jeremiah 29:11)
