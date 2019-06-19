Hello everyone. I hope this finds you well. I hope everyone had a good Father’s Day. I ran the Barbarian Challenge Saturday, and I want to talk about that. It was six miles, about 30 obstacles. It was held at Noccalula Falls.
There were around 1,500 people there. The weather was perfect. The teamwork is amazing and the workers are just all super friendly, especially the announcer who had a ton of glitter in his beard.
It is a very, very hard course. I looked around and I wondered if others were struggling like I was. I was scared of getting hurt, scared of falling, just scared of not being able to finish, even though I have done it twice before.
Then I shifted my thought to the Falls, that was close to the end, and how beautiful it is to swim under there. (If you never have, you should hike down and see it from below.) It is breathtaking! I finished the race that I set out to do, even after being kicked in the side and getting some serious rope burns.
Our group went to eat at Tre Ragazzi’s in Gadsden. I always get the Chicken Limone with a side of cheese bread. The point of my rambling is this, remembering life is going to throw you obstacles. You must focus on the finish line. It’s there, even when you can’t see it. I do believe this is true in all aspects of life. No matter what obstacle you are up against, you can go over it, around it, you will be bruised and may even get hurt, but like the firefighter told me that bandaged me up, I believe you will live. Blessings to each of you.