Dominant Dunks: Davion Dozier leads Moody past St. Clair County

ODENVILLE — At times, it felt like Moody’s Davion Dozier spent more time hanging off the rim than he did with his feet on the court during Tuesday night’s 61-44 victory at St. Clair County.
“Anytime you get a dunk, it is big,” Moody coach Chad Bates said. “And he had three or four. It was a pretty special night for him, especially against a rival. We needed that after the last two games.”
Moody lost to Cornerstone Schools of Alabama and area foe Leeds last week by 4 and 6 points, respectively, while Dozier returned to the football field for the last time as a high school player in preparation for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Stars game.
Considering it was Dozier, a 4-star wide receiver committed to Arkansas, who caught the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter on Saturday, it seems those practices were well worth it.
In his return to the basketball court on Tuesday, Dozier slammed down four two-handed dunks across the second and third quarters to finish with a game-high 14 points.
“It was pretty evident how good of a player he is and how much he means to the team,” Bates said. “That is the spark he gives us on both ends of the court.”
What to know
— Moody’s Aden Johnson scored nine of his 12 points in the first half to give the Blue Devils a 37-16 lead at the break.
— Four other Blue Devils scored at least 6 points in the victory, including Carson Dillashaw, Kolby Seymour, Blaine Burke and Chase Jackson.
— The entire Moody bench leaped to their feet when Burke dunked the ball with 18.5 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Blue Devils a 49-23 lead. It was perhaps the most animated Moody’s entire team got in the win.
— Saint Clair County’s DeAndre Singleton came off the bench and scored all of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter. He was also responsible for scoring two of his team’s three 3-pointers.
Who said
— Bates on Burke’s dunk: “He asked me in the locker room, ‘coach if I get a break?’ I said, ‘yeah man boom it.’ So I was really excited for him because he’s a super good kid.”
— Bates on overcoming a slow start: “Their zone kinda slowed us down, and we played at their pace, so I told the guys we got to pick it up and speed it up. So once we started doing that, and we are able to hit a few shots and get in the press, kinda change the energy level for us.”
Next up
— Moody hosts Springville on Friday at 8 p.m.
— St. Clair County travels to Ashville on Thursday at 7 p.m.