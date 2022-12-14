 Skip to main content
Dominant Dunks: Davion Dozier leads Moody past St. Clair County

Davion Dozier dunking

Moody senior Davion Dozier dunked the ball at least four times in the win over St. Clair County.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

ODENVILLE — At times, it felt like Moody’s Davion Dozier spent more time hanging off the rim than he did with his feet on the court during Tuesday night’s 61-44 victory at St. Clair County.

“Anytime you get a dunk, it is big,” Moody coach Chad Bates said. “And he had three or four. It was a pretty special night for him, especially against a rival. We needed that after the last two games.”

Moody lost to Cornerstone Schools of Alabama and area foe Leeds last week by 4 and 6 points, respectively, while Dozier returned to the football field for the last time as a high school player in preparation for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Stars game. 

Considering it was Dozier, a 4-star wide receiver committed to Arkansas, who caught the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter on Saturday, it seems those practices were well worth it.

In his return to the basketball court on Tuesday, Dozier slammed down four two-handed dunks across the second and third quarters to finish with a game-high 14 points.

“It was pretty evident how good of a player he is and how much he means to the team,” Bates said. “That is the spark he gives us on both ends of the court.”

What to know

— Moody’s Aden Johnson scored nine of his 12 points in the first half to give the Blue Devils a 37-16 lead at the break.

— Four other Blue Devils scored at least 6 points in the victory, including Carson Dillashaw, Kolby Seymour, Blaine Burke and Chase Jackson.

— The entire Moody bench leaped to their feet when Burke dunked the ball with 18.5 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Blue Devils a 49-23 lead. It was perhaps the most animated Moody’s entire team got in the win.

— Saint Clair County’s DeAndre Singleton came off the bench and scored all of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter. He was also responsible for scoring two of his team’s three 3-pointers.

Who said

— Bates on Burke’s dunk: “He asked me in the locker room, ‘coach if I get a break?’ I said, ‘yeah man boom it.’ So I was really excited for him because he’s a super good kid.”

— Bates on overcoming a slow start: “Their zone kinda slowed us down, and we played at their pace, so I told the guys we got to pick it up and speed it up. So once we started doing that, and we are able to hit a few shots and get in the press, kinda change the energy level for us.”

Next up

— Moody hosts Springville on Friday at 8 p.m.

— St. Clair County travels to Ashville on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep