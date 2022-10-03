Dominant Decade: Springville volleyball wins 10th straight county championship

All streaks end eventually, but Springville won’t have to learn that lesson this year. Not after the Tigers won the St. Clair County Volleyball Tournament for the 10th straight season Sept. 24 with a three-set victory against St. Clair County at Ragland.
“It’s been an up and down season,” Springville coach Warren House said. “Winning it all meant a lot to the team. They didn’t want to let teams down in the past because I told them for motivation going in that we had won the last nine, so they needed to get to the 10th one.”
Springville senior Brooke Walker earned MVP honors after she recorded a team-high 56 digs in the tournament to power the Tigers to victory.
“I felt honored for it,” Walker said. “I just played the best I could.”
House said Walker finished with her best single day ever on serve-receive.
It turns out that kind of performance was in her blood.
Walker’s mom, Kim, also earned county MVP honors for Springville when she played. In fact, her mother’s award came in the very same gymnasium.
“It did mean a lot that we both were able to get that,” Brooke Walker said. “It means a lot.”
Walker, a four-year varsity player, said it feels like her high school career has gone by fast, but maybe not too fast.
“It feels right now that it is time (for my high school career to end),” Walker said. “Because looking back on my memories of stuff and seeing all the past teams and stuff, it is time for my senior year, but it has been fun.”
Of course, Walker isn’t quite done just yet.
“I always love going to regionals with my team,” she said. “Just bonding as a team going up there on the bus, taking the bus and everything. That has always been one of the core memories. That, and winning county.”
It’s possible one core memory could unlock another.
Walker remembers getting a big confidence boost after the Tigers won the county tournament during her freshman season. She thinks this win will have a similar impact on some of her younger teammates.
Springville freshman Ava Vaughn earned All-Tournament honors after she finished with a team-high 34 kills in the tournament.
She and Walker were joined on the All-Tournament team by Springville sophomores Addie Bowling and Hannah Hobbs.
Hobbs finished second in the team on kills and scored the match-winning point.
House said Bowling finished with her best day on serve-receive, and she recorded eight aces.
“Our serve-receive just to say as a team for the day was better than any other day we’ve had all year long,” House said.
Springville’s win was even more impressive, considering the Tigers lost starting setter Morgan Baswell in the semifinal match due to illness. She was unable to return to the court during the tournament.
Sophomore Zoey Blaszczynski filled in for Baswell.
“That was another big thing for us,” House said. “We had to have people step up that haven’t necessarily had the role before.”