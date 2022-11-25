Dogs prove their agility, obedience in Kennel Club event

They jump.
They tunnel.
They stand, and they work the weaves, and watch their handlers for direction and cues.
And when they’re done, they head straight to their humans for praise and pats.
Some even jump straight into the arms of their human helper, delivering the happiness for a task well done.
It’s called “agility," for many reasons, all of which were made obvious during the recent AKC Birmingham Kennel Club’s agility event held at the St. Clair County Arena in Odenville.
The sport has caught on big in canine circles, and it’s easy to see why. It brings dogs and people together for fun, exercise, training and just sheer enjoyment.
Agility is an event designed for all breeds and sizes, from tiny to the mighty in size, with levels and course offerings for all levels. The three-day event held at the arena brought in participants from all over, with some taking their first try, to the more seasoned who have been working in agility for years.
Agility started taking off in the early ’90s throughout the United States, and it’s somewhat modeled on equestrian show jumping and mounted games events called gymkhanas.
Dogs are asked to remain obedient, and many start their training though these basics, and then move on to the tasks taught for agility.
Some, owners and trainers say, might take to the sport right away, and others, take a bit more time to develop a zest for the action.
Some, may not seem to take to it much at all, at least at first, which Jennifer Young of Piedmont says applies to her current prize winning miniature Australian shepherd named “Hank.”
A former Ragland resident, Young said she and Hank started with obedience training, but then learned about the canine sport called “dock diving,” and the young dog took to it — well, like a duck to water.
“He just loved it, the water and the diving, and we just kept at it,” she said.
In this sport, the dogs compete in jumping for distance or height from a dock into a body of water.
From this, Young decided to try Hank in agility, which he would do, but didn’t seem all that happy with, Young said.
So she turned back to the sport her dog showed a zeal for, but was drawn back to agility when her son got his mini Aussie named Ada.
A couple of years had passed, and this time, along with Ada, there seemed to be a spark in Hank for agility that wasn’t quite there before.
Now, the pair, along with Ada, are award-winning agility regulars and went home from the recent event with plenty of proof.
Hank earned blue ribbon honors in his size and course style events, as did Ada, which made for some happy celebrations for their training and performances.
There are other agility enthusiasts from St. Clair County, among them 18-year-old Sterling Wanninger.
She’s been competing in agility for six years now, and the first time she saw it, she knew she loved it.
She’s progressed to the point that she and her dog “JT” made the U.S. Junior Open Agility Team and traveled to Finland for the international event in April.
She says she works with her dog daily, and now has another in training, whom she brought to gain experience in the St. Clair County event.
She says what she really loves about agility is the connection it builds between “you and your dog,” along with the people she meets.
There are always new goals to try, and in early training, she, like many others in the sport, will utilize games and toys to encourage her dogs through the endeavor. She said when her dogs are ready, she usually starts with the tunnel tasks, then it’s on to the weaves (running in and out of a line of poles). There are various commands the dogs learn, to assist them in following the courses and the requirements to stand still for a count, on platforms or on track, which lead to completing a course successfully.
During last weekend’s events many teams in training were allowed a “do-over” for the learning process, though that did affect their scoring.
Mobility of a handler or owner is a necessity, as showing a dog on foot what comes next is a critical element of the events.
Competitors are given maps for the course, and obstacles are numbered for the humans’ benefit.
There are lots of opportunities in Alabama for those who want to try the sport, and AKC affiliates can provide information on the events and trainings held in a number of locations. Many of these are available on area websites.
“There are events held all over the country now,” Young said. “And you will see all kinds of dogs, and meet so many others who will help and share their experiences.”