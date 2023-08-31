Do-si-do: Kurly Q's Fun Dance a hit

ODENVILLE – Square Dance Caller Pat Kotal held the microphone up close to his mouth.
“Bow to your partner and bow to the corner,” Kotal told the room full of dancers. “Join hands and circle to the left. Do an allemande left to the corner. Do-si-do with a partner. Do an allemande left to the corner. Right and left grand. Do-si-do with a partner and promenade home.”
Everyone clapped when they finished, ending up at the same place where they began their dance routine Saturday night during the Kurly Q’s Fun Dance held in the Purser-Ray Hall at Odenville Middle School.
“I was overwhelmed with how many folks showed up,” said Bobby Parker, president of the Kurly Q’s Square Dance Club. “I thought it was absolutely fabulous.”
Organizers say close to 100 people, the young and not so old, attended the Saturday night dance, which provided free square dancing and line dancing lessons.
“It was good to see all the kids out there,” Parker said. “They were having a blast. We had a lot of young people out there. I was really surprised at the number of young people we had show up for it. It was great.”
The group had plenty of food participants could chow down on during short breaks, like hotdogs, chips, deserts, cookies and drinks. Dancing can burn up a lot of calories, but it can also work-up an appetite.
“I think everyone really enjoyed themselves, even the little ones,” said Eunice Galloway, whose husband Bob is vice-president of the Kurly Q’s.
Dancers of all skill levels, the seasoned pros to first-time square dancers, joined in the Fun Dance.
“It was a good, fun night,” Galloway said.
The group will soon start its dance classes, which will include both square dancing and line dancing.
Classes will start at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Purser-Ray Hall in Odenville Middle School. Dance instruction is every Saturday night, until at least Nov. 9, but it could extend out until the first part of December.
“We will start an hour earlier than we normally do and we’ll provide an hour and a half of lessons and an hour and a half of dancing,” Galloway said, adding that students can choose whether or not to dance after their lessons.
She said lessons are $5 per person, per lesson. Youth under than the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, only pay $2.50 per lesson.
Parker added when all the Saturday night dancing is over, there is plenty of time left for couples to do other Saturday night things, like go out for a late movie or dinner.
For more information about the upcoming lessons, contact Galloway at 205-542-0070.