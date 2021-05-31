Distinguished Young Woman of St. Clair County Scholarship Program to he held Sunday (with photos)

Caroline Skellet, the current Distinguished Young Woman of St. Clair County for 2021, has only a few days left before the new representative for the Class of 2022 will be named Sunday at Springville Middle School.
The scholarship program begins at 5:30 p.m. and general admission is $10 at the door.
"My Distinguished Young Women experience during a pandemic year taught me so much about patience and perseverance," she said. "I feel so much more confident that I can tackle anything that is thrown my way. The St. Clair County Distinguished Young Women committee, as well as my family and the town of Springville, will always have my thanks for their support during this amazing experience."
Added Local program chairman Kathy Ronderos: “Caroline has been an extraordinary representative of this program despite the pandemic circumstances of this year. She was named a top 8 finalist and winner of the Be Your Best Self essay award during the virtual state competition in January. This is a huge honor for Caroline and our county. In the 42 years that St. Clair County has had state representatives, this year has to be the most unique, having a virtual rather than live Alabama program.”
Caroline, the daughter of Jake and Jessica Skellett, will attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham to major in nursing, then she hopes to pursue her Doctor of Nursing Practice and become a nurse anesthetist.
The following high school Class of 2022 seniors from St. Clair County will compete for college scholarships:
—Kara Clifton, Moody High School; Jazz Dance; Auburn University; Cardiovascular Surgeon.
—Ariana Gilles, Hewitt-Trussville High School; ballet; University of Mississippi; Dentist.
—Maggie Graben, Springville High School; flag spinning; Mississippi State University; Accountant.
—Lauren Kilgore, Moody High School; vocal performance; University of Alabama; Music Education and Performing Arts.
—Sarah Kate Potter, Hewitt-Trussville High School; violin solo; Auburn University; Physician.
—MattiLynn Prince, St. Clair County High School; lyrical dance; Samford University; Physical Therapist.
The showcase involves judging in the areas of interview (25 percent), scholastics (25 percent), talent (20 percent), fitness (15 percent), and self-expression (15 percent).
Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential.
The mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. National sponsors include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington and Bonnie Coffeen, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.
For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.