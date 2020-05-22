Details released for Summer Program at Pell City Boys and Girls Club

PELL CITY -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys in Girls Club of Central Alabama has announced changes to its summer program that will affect the Boys and Girls Club of Pell City.
In a press release Wednesday, the youth organization said it would hold a limited summer program at six of its locations, including Pell City.
Due to social distancing guidelines set forth by state and federal governments, the Pell City program will be held in two separate sessions, with spots available for 55 children.
The first of these sessions will run from June 8 to July 2, with the second running from July 7 to July 31. The program will run Monday- Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The release says the limits are to keep children safe and to follow all applicable guidelines .
“The limit was determined based on the number of rooms inside the organization’s Club facilities and the social distancing recommendations of maintaining 11 people per room at 6 feet apart,” the release says.
To participate, children must currently be members of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Alabama
The release says this year's program will include academic enrichment activities as well as a supplemental curriculum focusing on empowering children to succeed.
Those currently participating in the Pre-Summer Program can sign up for the summer program before Tuesday.
If any open slots remain after Tuesday, those slots will be decided by lottery beginning Wednesday, May 27.
The release says the lottery will be conducted via the following process:
Beginning May 20, an intent-to-apply survey was sent to all members for the 2020 Summer Program;
Beginning May 27, a daily lottery will be conducted at 10 a.m. for any remaining open slots not filled by Pre-Summer Program participants;
Once selected for the 2020 Summer Program, applicants will have two days to fully complete registration, Docusign all documents and complete payment. If registration is not fully completed within this time frame, the slot will become available for open registration;
A new lottery process will be conducted daily at 10 a.m. until all slots are filled; and
Once all slots are filled, a waiting list will be kept, and you will be notified when the program is expanded or when slots become available.