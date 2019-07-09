PELL CITY – Despite opposition at Monday night’s meeting, the City Council approved, by a 3-1 vote, relaxing an ordinance and allowing bars and lounges to open closer to churches and schools in the municipality.
Previously, bars or lounges had to be at least 1,000 feet from churches or schools. Monday’s move reduced that distance to 200 feet.
“I stand in complete and total opposition to the change that is recommended and up for vote by the City Council of Pell City,” Jackie Connell, senior pastor of Eden Westside Baptist Church, told the council at Monday’s work session, which was prior to the council meeting.
Connell represented more than 100 people, mostly from Eden Westside, who were opposed to the proposed amendment.
The pastor, who has served Eden Westside in Pell City for the past 32 years, said the city has changed laws, like those governing Sunday alcohol sales, to accommodate the accessibility to purchase and consume alcohol within the municipality.
“I regretfully and admittedly say publicly that these changes have been made in this city while the church has been preoccupied with broken lives and shattered families that have been caused, in many cases, because of the use of alcohol and drugs,” Connell told the council.
“And the church has been a sleeping giant while many of these changes have been made. Well, the sleeping giant of the church under my watch-care has been awakened, and we gather here in large numbers to tell you – We stand together to say ‘no’ and serve notice.
“We will say ‘no’ to anything else that opposes and contradicts what we believe the teachings of Holy Scripture (say) may negatively affect the well-being of the health and welfare of the people of this city.”
City officials said previously the existing ordinance was so restrictive a business could not legally open an alcohol service business, lounge or bar anywhere in the municipality.
Stephanie Newton, director of education and adult ministries for Eden Westside, told the council 200 feet was too close to churches and schools.
She said the church knows first-hand what alcoholism can do to people and families.
People in opposition to the amendment said the change would allow bars and lounges to open directly across the street from schools and churches. Many churches have drug and alcohol programs to help people ease back into sobriety.
“People shouldn’t have to choose between a church and a bar,” Newton said. “This is like placing a bar next to an AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meeting place.”
Beth Barger, a recovering addict, also publicly opposed the change in the ordinance, saying it could put children at unnecessary risk.
“Do you want a drunk driving through a school or through a place of worship?” Barger asked.
Bill Pruitt Sr., the mayor’s father and also a minister, voiced opposition to the amendment.
Pruitt, who has served as a pastor for 57 years and lived in Pell City for the past 26, said he has witnessed two separate vehicle accidents.
He said, in both cases, alcohol contributed to the crash.
Pruitt said there was no justification for making alcohol more accessible.
“I am opposed to reducing the limit (from 1,000 to 200 feet),” he said.
Ronald Funderburg said with a matter so important, area pastors or churches should have been notified by the city.
City officials said proper, normal procedures were followed, and the municipality held two public hearings on the matter.
Mayor Bill Pruitt said in addition, the matter was discussed in the city’s Planning and Zoning meetings, and the change to the ordinance was publicized in the local newspaper.
“We needed you involved in the discussion in the beginning,” Pruitt told the large crowd that attended the council work session and meeting Monday night.
He said city officials welcome all public comments. However, the council was poised to have the final reading of the ordinance Monday.
“Councilman Jenkins said he was contacted by people (about the proposed amendment),” Pruitt said. “No other council member received comment … We need to hear from you on the front end, not the back end.”
Councilman Jay Jenkins was the lone councilman to vote against the amendment, saying that allowing a lounge or bar to open 200 feet from a church or school was too close.
“I’ve gotten quite a few calls on this issue,” Jenkins said before the final vote on the new ordinance.
He said once the buffer was reduced, it would be hard for the council to deny a request for a lounge or bar to open within the legal limits next to a school or church.
Jenkins said a gasoline station cannot even open within 500 feet of a school or church, so he questioned how it is safe for a bar or lounge to open within that distance.
“Hopefully, we won’t do this,” Jenkins said before the vote.
He asked the council to compromise and to back the distance up to 500 feet, but such a change would have forced the council to start the entire process over, according to city attorney John Rea.
Councilman Jason Mitcham made the motion to approve the amendment, and Councilman Blaine Henderson seconded the motion. Both voted in favor of the change, along with Council President James McGowan. Councilman Jud Alverson was not at the meeting.