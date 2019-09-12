PELL CITY – The demolition of the former St. Clair County Hospital has finally begun.
“Finally, finally, finally,” said City Manager Brian Muenger.
The demolition was delayed for about a week after workers found hazardous materials in the sub-basement of the hospital, where a sump pump would pump water from the space.
When the power was turned off to the hospital, the space was flooded with water, and the workers only discovered the materials last week, just prior to workers beginning the actual demolition of the former hospital.
The demolition of the hospital started Thursday.
“It’s definitely good to see it start coming down,” Muenger said.
He said the abatement work inside the hospital was completed Thursday morning, and the large equipment, which arrived last week, was put to use with removing portions of the towering structure.
Muenger said it will take workers seven to eight working days to tear down the hospital.
Virginia Wrecking Co. will recycle much of the materials from the structure, like the concrete and metal.
Muenger said the city is in discussions with the company to possibly deviate from the original contract.
Muenger said instead of Virginia Wrecking filling the basement area of the former hospital with inert materials, like concrete and brick, etc., workers could lay back the slope to help level the site and make it more pad ready for development.
“We’re still in discussions,” he said. “It may or may not happen.”
He said when the scope of the work was written two years ago, the city did not have any active interest in the property.
“But right now, we’re concentrating on getting that vertical structure down,” Muenger said.
He said the company has large water hoses to use while the building is being demolished, in an effort to keep the dust down.
He said city workers have placed two cameras at the site to record the demolition from start to finish. Muenger said the time lapse video will document the entire event.
“The hospital has been such a major part of the community for the last 50 years,” Muenger said.
He said the video recording will provide people a digital historical document of the hospital from beginning to end.
Muenger said the removal of the former hospital is way past due.
The facility has been vacant for almost a decade.
“We are now clearing the way for something good to be there in the future,” he said.
Muenger said the former hospital site is prime commercial property, and once developed, can produce jobs and generate additional tax revenue for the city.
The property is jointly owned by the city and the St. Clair County Commission.
Last year, the City Council and County Commission jointly approved an option agreement with Bill Ellison, Southside Land Venture LLC, to market the property for a commercial retail development.
Ellison has an option to buy the 19-acre site outright for $4 million.
Under the agreement, the city and county would continue forward with the demolition of the hospital building in an effort to make the property more attractive for commercial retail development.
Muenger said the old hospital had become an eyesore, and was a hazard like it was.
Muenger said the city is in close contact with Ellison, and there has been some interest in the property.
The former hospital site is south of Interstate 20, next to the McSweeney Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram car dealership. To the east is the Pell City Board of Education Central Office. The property is adjacent to and visible from I-20.