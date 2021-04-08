Democrats of St. Clair offers aid for Ohatchee tornado victims

On Saturday, April 3, the St. Clair County Democratic Party sponsored a special disaster relief effort for Ohatchee tornado victims.
Members of the organization collected cleaning supplies, paper products, pet food, bottled water/drinks along with clean up and rebuilding materials to help St. Clair County’s neighbors in Ohatchee as they rebuild.
The group was successful in collecting and delivering two full truckloads of these items to the Ohatchee’s senior center to be given to those in need.
The community outreach project sponsored by the St. Clair County Democratic party was part of its ‘WE CARE’ program that puts together other social outreach projects in and around the county.