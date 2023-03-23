Deming selected St. Clair County Secondary Teacher of the Year

SPRINGVILLE – Springville Middle School teacher Sarah Deming truly loves her job, and while there are many things which have attracted her to the teaching profession, it is the light that keeps her going day after day for the past 23 years.
“I honestly like to see when the lightbulb goes off,” said the veteran teacher. “You can see it on their faces.”
It’s that light she sees when a student solves a problem or finally “gets it.”
“That’s why I really didn’t like it during COVID, when we had to do things online, because I couldn’t as a teacher, get feedback from their body language, from their facial expressions. I couldn’t get that virtually,” Deming said.
Deming said she is happy again and in a setting where she needs to be – in the classroom with her students.
But this year is different.
Deming has leaped from her normal teaching duties, accepting a job nobody else wanted. She now teaches an enrichment class for 7-8-graders.
“I was like, ‘I will volunteer to do it,’ because no one else really wanted to move away from what they were teaching,” Deming said. “I don’t mind changing up every now and then. In fact, I sort of enjoy it. It keeps me on my toes to do different things, so I volunteered to do the seventh and eighth-grade enrichment.”
Her move has not gone unnoticed by students, parents, teachers and administrators.
In fact, her enrichment class is a big hit, big enough to land her the title of the St. Clair County Secondary Teacher of the Year.
“I’ve witnessed students who hate school and who have serious behavioral issues come to love that hour, and even excel in their other classes…” said fellow teacher Becky Moss who has worked side-by-side with Deming for more than two decades. “She took a position that no one else wanted and made it something that can be used as a model for future teachers in that role for years to come.”
Moss said Deming’s love for her students and teaching to allowed her to develop a curriculum with unique lesson plans, making her class truly impactful for each student.
“Sarah is nearing retirement, and she could easily have used this year as an opportunity to coast through by just asking students to work on homework during that time,” Moss said. “She not only helps them with their homework, she inspires them to do that work to the best of their ability…”
Deming has found a way to make learning fun, while challenging her students, offering her now renowned “Deming Dollars.”
“I pretty much made my own curriculum for this year. It’s been fun,” Deming said, adding that the course is evolving with life lessons she wants to teach and what students want to learn.
She explains the idea behind Deming Dollars.
“I’m the bank, so I keep up with everyone’s money, what they spend, and what they get paid,” she said.
Students can receive raises based on good behavior and improving grades.
“They get a bonus for their progress report, if it’s good,” Deming said. “If they are absent, they get money taken away, so they have to come to school…”
Students can use their money for things like hall passes or for a trip to the restroom. Students also pay from their accounts classroom utilities, and desk rent.
Hopefully, students will set aside a portion of their money in Deming’s bank, learning to save so they can purchase prizes at the end of the semester or to buy food at a special classroom luncheon.
Her students are also learning other life skills, like writing checks, a bill of sale, and handling business enterprises.
“This has sort of taken a life of its own,” Deming said. “They were like, ‘How could we make more money?’”
Some students have started their own classroom businesses, like tutoring services or a loan service business, which provides Deming Dollars to students who are a little low on funds.
Deming has also started preparing her students for their move to up the road, introducing them to different activities and clubs offered at the high school.
She now has her students thinking about what’s next after high school, after inviting former students who have left for college, and/or working in a variety of professions, to speak during her classes.
“I’ve had everything from an aerospace engineer to a major league baseball player, to a nurse, to physical and occupational therapists,” Deming said.
Another idea, which came from her students, is learning sign language.
Because students are invested in the class in more ways than one, they want to keep coming back for more, while learning new things.
“Her classroom operates much like a business, with the currency being Deming Dollars,” said Springville Middle School Assistant Principal Aaron Cox. “This approach is teaching our students real world skills about money management and work ethics on a daily basis.”
Deming, who has lived in Springville for the past 30 years with her husband Michael, have one adult daughter Molly Cheeley, who is a physical therapist.
Deming said she is honored to be selected as the St. Clair County Secondary Teacher of the Year, but she credits her success as a teacher from other teachers.
“We have a lot of really good teachers at this school,” Deming said. “If it wasn’t for them…We kind of feed off of each other. We help each other out. We lift each other up. We give each other ideas, and we have each others’ backs.”
Next month, Deming should learn if she is a possible candidate for the Alabama Secondary Teacher of the Year, but for Deming it is not about awards – it’s about that light, the light that shines on a student’s face when they learn.