December freeze brings damages to Pell City property

The sub-freezing temperatures that hit the area last week brought serious damage to one Pell City property, compelling the City Council to hold an emergency meeting to cover repairs.
Often known as the city’s former library building downtown, the property sustained significant ceiling, drywall and other interior damage after a water line broke due to the cold. The break was discovered Dec. 27, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
The City Council agreed to repairs of up to $30,000 before any further action on the damages would be made.
Estimates included $500 for leak repair from Joiner Plumbing, $1,000 from Pell City Heating and Cooling for cleaning HVAC units and ductwork and replacing filters, $1,200 for Johnny’s Electric for removal and replacement of lighting fixtures,$1,200 from Jerry’s Carpet Cleaning for fan and humidifier rental along with carpet and tile cleaning, and $20,000 from Goodgame and Company for labor, material remediation, drywall and ceiling replacement and painting.
These estimates total $23,900.
Late last week, city workers, along with the contractors had removed the damaged materials and have done the remediation work and dehumidification for the building, Muenger said.
The building, located at 111 20th Street North, is under lease to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles and St. Clair County Community Corrections.
Under terms of the lease agreement, Muenger stated that there is a contractual agreement for the city to restore the building to a habitable condition immediately.
No water mains were damaged that serve the building.
Under Alabama law, emergency matters allow cities to take action without adhering to public competitive bid requirements.
“The damage to the property threatened the water service and occupancy for the tenants of the property,” Muenger told the council. “It also affects the city’s ability to provide for the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens and customers.”
Muenger said Tuesday the space inside the building is usable again, but touch up and trim work remains to be completed.
Muenger said the damage appeared to have been discovered within a day of the water break, which minimized damage to the property.