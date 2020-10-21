Deadline for Pell City Chamber award nominations is Friday

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual business awards.
These awards, which are voted on by Chamber members, give recognition to the best businesses in the city based on size and type. The Chamber also gives out awards for the Citizen of the Year, NonProfit Organization of the Year, Policeman of the Year and Fireman of the Year.
Executive Director Urainah Glidewell said the Chamber accepts nominations for the awards from its members, with the exception of the police and fire awards, which are chosen by their respective chiefs.
In each of the business categories, the three most-nominated businesses become finalists, with the Chamber members voting on the winners. Glidewell said those winners will then be presented at an event on Nov. 18.
The Citizen of the Year Award, which went to police Chief Paul Irwin last year, is presented to the citizen whose volunteerism or outstanding service to the community has made the biggest impact on the lives of others.
Glidewell said she feels the awards are important to make sure businesses are recognized for the work they do.
“It's recognition of people and businesses in our community that have really made a difference,” she said.
Glidewell said the awards are probably more important now due to the pandemic, Glidewell said many businesses have gone through several challenges, and in some cases, made great changes to how they do business.
That’s something they should get recognition for, she said.
“A lot of them have had to be innovative in how they do business,” she said, adding businesses need to know that innovation mattered and was seen by other people.
The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Oct. 23. Only Chamber members may make nominations.