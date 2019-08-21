MARGARET — A daycare teacher was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual abuse of an underage student.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray identified the suspect as Austin Greenway, 19, of Odenville.
Greenway was arrested after a St. Clair County grand jury indicted him on a charge of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and on a second count of a school employee engaged in a sex act with a student younger than 19.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office investigators were contacted by the Margaret Police Department to look into allegations of sexual abuse of a child at North Valley Church Early Learning Center, an after-school program in Margaret.
The suspect had been employed there for two years as a teacher, according to Murray.
“After an extensive investigation,” he said, “the case was presented to a St. Clair County grand jury resulting in an indictment for sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and a school employee engaged in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.”
Greenway turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday and was released from the St. Clair County Jail shortly after his arrest on a $50,000 bond. Greenway’s initial court appearance is set for Oct. 2.