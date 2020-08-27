Davis Thomas denies William ‘Butch’ Isley Jr. 4th term as Springville mayor

SPRINGVILLE -- Incumbent William “Butch” Isley Jr. has lost to challenger Dave Thomas in the Springville mayor’s race.
Thomas, a former member of the Alabama Legislature, defeated the 12-year incumbent with 883 votes to Isley’s 437.
Meanwhile, two other Springville races will be going to a runoff Oct. 6.
The four-way race for council District 6 featured Chip Martin and Marshall Parker both receiving 53 votes. James Wolfe gained 39, while Janelle Ayres-Adams received 20. A candidate must gain 50 percent of the vote plus one to claim an outright win. Otherwise, the top two in a field of three or more advance to a runoff.
The next race heading to a runoff is council District 7. Incumbent Sherry Reaves will face off against Jeff Martin after receiving 136 votes to Martin’s 140. Kevin Early received 26.
The rest of Springville’s races fell in favor of the incumbents.
Incumbent Herbert Toles won in his bid for re-election in District 1 with 77 votes to challenger Ronnie Newsome’s 16.
In the race for council District 2, incumbent David Vinson won with 145 votes to opponent Frank Waid’s 119.
Tim Walker rounded off the list of Tuesday’s winners with 62 votes in the race for council District 5. His opponent, Curtis Hawks, received 43.