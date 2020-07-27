Davis Lake Fire District will hold yard sale Aug. 7-8

SPRINGVILLE -- The Davis Lake Fire District will hold a summer yard sale Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Station # 1 at 221 Marietta Road, Springville (across from the armory).
All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the district.
If you have items you would like to donate, please call 205-467-3533 and leave a message. You may also drop off items beginning Monday, Aug. 3, through Thursday. Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Station # 1. Join us for great bargains.
Congratulations to this summer's Springville Public Library Summer Reading Program grand prize winners and to all the children of the Springville area who have been reading this summer.
Have you seen the Springville Middle School Mural 2020? A lot of hard work went into it, and it shows.
Remember, all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers!