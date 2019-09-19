The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual Fall Yard and Bake Sale on Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept.28, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
In addition, BBQ and rib plates with baked beans, chips and a drink will be available for $6. The sale will be held at Station #1, located at 221 Marietta Road, across from the National Guard Armory. All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the district. Join them for great food and bargains.
Springville Pediatrics will host its inaugural Fall Festival at Big Springs Park on Oct. 5 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be food trucks, vendors, games, giveaways and more. Make your plans now.
This week is Homecoming at Springville when the Tigers meet the Munford Lions here at home on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. Come on out and support this team.
Don't forget the Springville Police Department sent out a notice for minors regarding a curfew from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. all week. It is currently in effect and will be until 6 a.m. the Monday morning after the game.