Davis Lake Fire District sets up 'Go Fund Me' for engine repair

The Davis Lake Fire District in Springville has set up a Go Fund Me account to repair a blown engine on its Brush Fire Truck. Those who want to donate can click here.
This truck is a 2003 Ford F-350 diesel with four-wheel drive capabilities. It is useful especially this time of year in fighting woodland, wildfires and brush fires, according to Davis Lake Public Information Officer Jim Garrett.
Because of its capability, maneuverability and ease of transporting firefighters and equipment to the scene, this will decrease response time. As there are only three trucks of this type in the county, it will also benefit other communities and cities within the area.
As of last week, the fire district has received one bid to install a rebuilt diesel engine. Those who own an auto/truck repair shop and would like to place a bid are asked to call Donald Toole, chairman of the board, at 205-467-3533.