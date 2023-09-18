Davis Lake Fire District bake sale

Homestead Hollow hosts its second Art and Crafts and Fall Festival Sept. 22-24 at 1161 Murphrees Valley Road in Springville.
The gates open at 9 a.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3 to 12 and free admission for ages 2 and under.
No pets allowed. Parking is free. Bring your family and friends to enjoy food, shopping, fun and more.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual Fall Yard / Bake Sale Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m..
The sale is at Station No. 1, 221 Marietta Road (across from the National Guard Armory).
All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the District.
If you have items you would like to donate, drop off days are Monday Sept. 18 through Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.