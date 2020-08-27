You are the owner of this article.
David Miller wins re-election as mayor of Leeds

LEEDS -- Leeds Mayor David Miller has won re-election.

Miller received 1,052 votes to beat out opponent Josh Dawson, who received 429 in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Despite a field of four candidates, there will be no runoff in the race for council District 3 as  incumbent Johnny Dutton won a new term with 315 votes. His nearest opponent, Sabrina Rose, received 114. Donell Lewis received 23, while Sam Pezzillo received 17.

The incumbent did not fare as well in the race for council District 5. Challenger Devoris Ragland-Pierce won with 164 votes over incumbent Linda Miller, who received 149.

Leeds’ new administration will take office in November.

Taylor Mitchell, Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

