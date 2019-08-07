Hello everyone. I hope this finds you well. I hope each of you had some good days. Are there really any bad ones? I’m convinced that there aren’t, that sometimes we have bad moments and it feels like a bad day, but, in fact, it’s in these dark times that we grow.
I cried last Monday (July 29) all day, then went to counseling and cried more. She told me to put my hand over my heart and say “mine” and put my left hand out like a stop sign and say “not mine”.
So, you see, when you realize that you aren’t responsible for what anyone says or does, you remove that burden from your heart. You aren’t responsible for what anyone thinks, nor does your happiness lie in the hands of anyone.
It’s taken me about five years to forgive myself for not being the person that God intended for me to be all these years While I am human, far from perfect, I want to live my life to the full extent and be happy. There’s a song called “I AM They,” and there is a verse in the song that says, “Waking up to a new sunrise, looking back from the other side, I can see now with open eyes, darkest water and deepest pain, I wouldn’t trade it for anything, cause my brokenness brought me to you, and these wounds are a story you’ll use”.
On a side note, I am excited to share that I went to the Gathering Place Church in Moody Sunday. I left better than I came.
Blessings till we meet again.