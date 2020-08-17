DAR presents quilt of valor to retired Springville veteran

SPRINGVILLE -- On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the Josiah Brunson Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was honored to present a Quilt of Valor and Certificate of Appreciation to retired Master Sergeant Christopher E. Osborne.
The event was held at Big Springs Park in Springville and was well-attended by family and friends.
Osborne dedicated 24 years to the United States Air Force. His distinctive service included superintendent, flight line protocol; commander's executive assistant; section supervisor, maintenance operations center; technical representative, contracting officer's representative program; assistant section supervisor, aircraft maintenance squadron; aircraft maintenance craftsman, aircraft maintenance squadron; and resource and financial advisor, aircraft maintenance squadron.
The Quilt of Valor and its presentation were planned and led by chapter member Chris Long and assisted by Regent Donna Davis and Vice Regent Sandy DeBerry. The quilt top was pieced by Osborne's aunt and chapter member Sharon Bruchac.
Pictured, from left, are Sharon Bruchac; Christopher E. Osborne; his mother, Diane Fisher; and Chris Long.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a voluntary service organization that is open to any woman 18 years of age or older, who can prove direct lineal descent from someone instrumental in promoting the cause of American freedom during the Revolutionary War. The mission of DAR is to encourage historic preservation, support education and promote patriotism.