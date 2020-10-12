DAR chapter celebrates Constitution Week with Bells Across America

The Josiah Brunson Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, encouraged members of the community to contact churches, schools, courthouses, veterans homes, city governments and individuals and request that they ring bells on Sept. 17.
Sept. 17 was Constitution Day and the first day of Constitution Week. Ringing the bells at 4 p.m. Eastern time (3 p.m. Central time) on Constitution Day in all time zones was planned so they could be heard simultaneously from coast to coast.
Dressed in period clothing, chapter Vice Regent Sandy DeBerry and Regent Donna Davis celebrated this event in front of the Springville Historic Museum. Also present were chapter Constitution Week Chair Charlotte Gibson and member JoAnn Benton (both not pictured.) The ladies distributed bells and other patriotic items and shared information about the Constitution. The sounds of freedom ringing were heard throughout the town.