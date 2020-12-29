Danya Croft named Teacher of Month

Odenville Middle School recognized seventh-grade science teacher Danya Croft as the December 2020 Chick-fil-A teacher of the month for the St. Clair County school system.
Croft resides in Springville with her husband and three children. She graduated from Sand Rock High School in 1996 and obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama in 2015. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from USA.
“Mrs. Croft believes that learning will happen any time there is an encouraging environment where teachers and students can communicate, share and learn from each other,” OMS Assistant Principal Michelle Miskelly said.
Miskelly said she believes Croft’s teaching is infectious.
“She loves building curiosity in her students and encouraging them to try even when they may fail. Congratulations to Mrs. Croft for her outstanding work in the classroom,” Miskelly said.
Croft has served as an educator for six years, including two at OMS.
“Of course, any recognition is always a surprise, and this was no exception,” Croft said. “No teacher goes into the profession for money or fame, so getting recognized for my hard work and care of the students lets me know that my co-workers and administrators value my contribution.”
Croft said her favorite part of being a teacher is the relationships she builds with her students.
“I love helping them learn new things and seeing the interest on their faces. I love when they can relate to what I teach them with their own experiences and realize why something is the way that it is,” Croft said.
Croft also emphasized she wants her students to feel loved and at home in her classroom.
“I want the students to feel free to speak their minds and know that their words will be valued,” she said.