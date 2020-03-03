Dancing with our stars raises $25,559.40, has most successful year yet

PELL CITY-- The Pell City Line Dancers held their seventh annual Dancing with Our Stars event Friday, and it was the group's most successful yet.
“We raised $25,559.40 the most that we have ever raised,” Event organizer Doris Munkus said.
She said that this year's event benefited the St. Clair County Children’s Advocacy Group. Munkus said she was very excited about the record amount of money for the event. She was also pleased with the turnout for the event.
“We had somewhere around 500 people,” Munkus said.
This year saw around 65 dancers compete in the couples and group competitions. The winners crowned this year were Lori Junkins and Si’ave Teofilo for the couples competition and the Rimo Lovers for the group competition.
The Bravo Award went to the Decade Dancers which was the group done by the events beneficiaries, the St. Clair County Children’s Advocacy Group.
The Fun award went to the Cropwell Small Animal Hospital, People's Choice went to the Classic VI, and the Crowd Pleaser award went to third place winner Smoke Walkers/Men in Black, a group of the Pell City Firefighters.
This year’s event was held at Pell City’s CEPA center for the first time, after several years of the event being hosted at Celebrations.
The change was motivated by the need for more space
Munkus said the judges for this year's competition were Jackie Tally, Richard Knight, Chad Allinder, Brad White, Tami Blaudeau and Melissa Foster.
MC Jeremy Gossett and DJ Jamison Taylor both returned this year for the seventh year in a row.
Munkus said that all and all the event was a success once again this year.
“It was a good atmosphere,” Munkus said. “I think everybody had a good time.”
Last year, the event raised $21,700 for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver program. Last year’s group winners Guns and Badges, a group put together by the Sheriff’s office, won second place this year.