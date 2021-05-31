Dan Dalke named 2021 County Engineer of the Year

St. Clair County Engineer Dan Dahlke was recognized as the 2021 County Engineer of the Year for Alabama.
The announcement came at a conference at Perdido Beach. Justin Barfield, Geneva County Engineer and Alabama County Engineer Association awards chairman, presented Dahlke with the award.
“This award is always a very special one,” Barfield said. “Dan is more than deserving of this award and I am honored to call him a friend and colleague. His participation in ACEA continues to impress me.”
Dahlke started working with St. Clair County on April 1, 1992, as the assistant county engineer. It is a position he held for 12 years until he was promoted to county engineer on January 7, 2004.
Dahlke said it is a great honor to receive an award from your peers.
“But I look at this award as something that St. Clair County won,” Dahlke said. “Working with the St. Clair County Commission and my staff through the years is proof that we have been able to accomplish some major improvements to the county road system. Even with these improvements, we still have several roads that need help. I look forward to working on these needs.”
Barfield said Dahlke’s work at the county level is excellent.
Dahlke worked out a plan to pave all county-maintained dirt roads and then implemented it.
To find safety issues concerning county roads, Dahlke reached out to the people who traveled the roads every day. People like residents, bus drivers and sheriff’s deputies. He then reviewed accident reports to find common spots.
Dahlke also started implementation of a pavement preservation program to cover more miles with surface treatment paving, fog seals, scrubs seals and micro-surface paving.
At the recent St. Clair County Commission meeting in Pell City, Chairman Paul Manning told Dahlke that not everyone has the honor of being recognized in a manner such as this.
“At times, your job has been tough, and I understand that,” Manning said. “You have come a long way and have done a lot. You deserve this award and I congratulate you.”
Commissioner Tommy Bowers said this award was given to Dahlke by his peers, which is statewide.
“That speaks volumes, and means a lot,” Bowers said. “They all picked you because of what you have done and what you have accomplished. I appreciate what you do for us.”
Commissioner Ricky Parker said he appreciates everything Dan does.
“Every time I call Dan, he answers or calls me back,” Parker said. “He has always been so very helpful.”
Commissioner Jeff Brown said he has known Dahlke about as long as anyone in the room.
“I remember when his kids were born, and we go back a long way,” Brown said. “He is a good guy and has a great family. I can easily see why he is a great guy. I appreciate him.”
Commissioner Bob Mize said he appreciates Dahlke and his department for the hard work they do.
“It is a calming effect when Dan walks into a room,” Mize said. “I appreciate it,”
Assistant County Engineer Clay Phillips said he appreciates Dahlke.
“Dan is involved with every aspect of engineering here at St. Clair County,” Phillips said. “Whether it is a simple road or bridge project or a complicated road or bridge project, he is heavily involved/overseeing the project on behalf of St. Clair County.”
Phillips said Dahlke approaches his engineering/project and personnel management duties at a steady pace which produces the most possible number of positive results.
“He never seems to get flustered,” Phillips said. “Dan has the respect of all the employees in the St. Clair County Highway Department. He has always been willing to look at accomplishing goals of the commission in new or different ways when the ‘old and set’ ways did not seem to work anymore.
"The way he has embraced ‘Pavement Preservation’ and ‘Pavement Management’ techniques is an example of his willingness to look at different methods to accomplish goals. I have seen the commission and other department heads rely on Dan a lot more over the last six or so years for advice and direction. Dan also gets called upon by other county engineers for advice from around the state.”
Road Superintendent Doyle Stevens said you cannot talk about Dahlke without getting into a personal relationship with him.
“He puts our Lord and Savior first before anything,” Stevens said. “He then puts others ahead of himself. He has done an awesome job and there are days that I do not even see how he functions.
"I have the honor of working under him and this is an award that is truly deserved. I am so proud of him from a personal level all the way to an employee level.”
Stevens said what makes Dahlke stand apart from others is something very uncommon.
“Not only can he put it on paper, he gets out of the office and gets on a piece of equipment and shows you how to get it done,” Stevens said.
Project Engineer Brandon Phillips said he has never dreaded coming to work.
“That is all due to Dan, and I appreciate all he has done for me,” Phillips said.
Contract Project Engineer Blake Gallahar said he was very thankful for the opportunity when Dan hired him seven years ago.
“I have learned so much from his guidance,” Gallahar said. “Not only engineering, but also how to facilitate and run a department and gain respect. It’s great to learn from someone who truly knows what they are doing.”
County Attorney James Hill said Dahlke is an outstanding engineer but a better person.
“It is a privilege to work with Dan,” Hill said.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski said it’s just not about paving roads to Dan, it’s about making the roads safe for the general public.
“They (road department) do the work, and we have a great relationship with them,” Kurzejeski said. “Any concerns I have about our roads during inclement weather, Dan and his staff are right on it every time. I know there are many counties that do not have that relationship with their road department like we do. It’s been like that for the past 19 years.”
Dahlke said the Lord has blessed him in so many ways.
“St. Clair County is a great county to work in,” he said. “I have a great staff in the road department. I appreciate everything and everybody.”