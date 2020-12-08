Culver-Stockton offers Pell City student scholarship

Pell City High School’s Brilliance Swift has received a scholarship offer from Culver-Stockton College and been invited to play football there.
Culver-Stockton announced it has offered Swift the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College, in Canton, Missouri, is a four-year residential institution affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). It is also a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Swift has also been offered to play football for CSC and has offers from 11 other colleges. The 2020 season marked his last year to perform as a defensive lineman for Pell City before moving up to the collegiate level.
Swift said he will announce where he will continue is academic and athletic careers Dec. 14.