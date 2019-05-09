In February 2019, Jon Glass accepted the call to pastor Cropwell Baptist, a church that has ministered to the Coosa Valley area since 1888. Jon and Matthea are parents of six children; a son was still-born – a grief he shared with me over lunch one day. Glass commented that his and Matthea’s dealing with their own grief and experiencing God’s grace in the process has given them a greater compassion for others suffering separation caused by death.
How Glass came to know Jesus Christ as his Savior is a testimony of God’s sovereign providence in someone’s life. It happened in his dorm room, March 15, 1997, a Saturday night.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” he said. “I was sitting in my dorm room at Radford University. Everyone else was out doing what college students do on a Saturday night. For me, I’d had enough of that. In fact, I’d had enough of everything. I had tried everything and nothing helped. Life was hopeless.”
But not really, for a good friend had suggested something Glass hadn’t tried yet – that he read the Bible.
“I thought I’d give it a shot,” he said. “After all, I’d tried everything else.”
The dorm room radiator worked overtime that February night, so Glass opened a window to help regulate the temperature. He began reading Matthew.
“In the midst of the hot and cold air, I found I had read to chapter 16 in Matthew,” Glass said. “In that chapter, Jesus said the following words, ‘What does it profit a man to gain the whole world, yet lose his own soul?’”
Glass said he couldn’t read any further.
“I couldn’t get beyond those words, and I had to stop and answer that question,” he said.
God’s providence used Glass’ major — business — to help him find the answer.
“Jesus was speaking my language – profit and loss,” he said. “Jesus wasn’t really asking a question. He knew the answer, [for] in God’s economy, there is no profit when you have the whole world but lose your soul. To God, the Creator of all things, my soul is of more value than everything in the world. It finally made sense. I had always believed that Jesus Christ died on a cross and rose from the grave. Now, it made sense.”
Glass had come to understand that an immortal soul has more value than anything in the created universe — wealth, fame, prestige or possessions.
“The trouble was I didn’t think my soul had any value,” he said.
That night, alone in a quiet dormitory room, Glass came to understand for the first time that God loved him, that He sent Jesus Christ to die on the cross to redeem him, and that if God had given him what he deserved, he would have slain him on the spot and sent him to an eternity in hell.
But God, who is rich in mercy (Ephesians 2:4-5), had shown great mercy and grace to him. Glass prayed that night for God to forgive him of his sins.
“Every day of life that He gave me is an expression of His grace and mercy to me,” he said. “I told Him that I wanted to live every day for Him. It made sense. He gave me my life, so it really belongs to Him.”
Glass said he stayed up late that night reading and praying. When Sunday morning came, he wanted to find a church; he wanted to be around others who understood the truths about God and about themselves.
At that point, Glass began to want to know God’s will for his life. God moved him from a career in business to serving Christ in the ministry of the Gospel. He transferred to Liberty University, earning his undergraduate degree, and from there to Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary where he earned his Master of Divinity with Biblical Languages in 2004.
When asked about his vision for Cropwell Baptist, Glass said to impact this community and the world for Jesus Christ.
“We want to see lives changed by the Gospel of Jesus,” he said. “He is the only hope for this life and the life to come. We want to share that message with every person, young and old.”