COVID vaccinations begin at state's veterans homes

PELL CITY -- The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs began immunizations for COVID-19 at state veterans homes Tuesday.
According to the department, a pharmacy team arrived early Tuesday at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City to administer the first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the home’s residents and staff as part of Phase 1A of the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan.
Marine Corps veteran Otis Shealey was the first among 468 veterans who reside at the state’s four veterans homes to receive the vaccine. Giving a “thumbs-up” after receiving the vaccine, Shealy said, “I feel great after taking the vaccine and I’m proud to aid in the fight against the virus.”
The Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell CIty is fourth on the department's schedule for the immunization of residents and staff, meaning it will be the last among the state’s four veterans homes to receive the vaccine.
Robert Horton, assistant commissioner of outreach and engagement for the ADVA, said the home's place on the schedule is largely due to availability for the pharmacy team and was developed by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Horton said the vaccination program is completely voluntary for both staff and residents, but the department is highly recommending the vaccine to both groups.
Horton said vaccines are administered to three residents at a time, who are then monitored for 15 minutes.
He said despite the staggered schedule and the fact the Pfizer vaccine takes two doses for full effectiveness, the department plans to have more than enough doses to finish the program.
“We are not concerned about availability of the vaccine,” Horton said.
ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis praised the first stage of the vaccination roll out and said he believes the program to be on track.
“We are very pleased with the planning and preparation that went into rolling out the vaccine today for our residents and staff at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home,” Davis said. “Our staff and the pharmacy team did an outstanding job administering the vaccine and we’re on track to complete the first round of vaccinations for all four homes by Jan. 11.”
Horton said the full vaccination of residents, including second doses, should be completed by February.