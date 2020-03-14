COVID 19 NOTEBOOK: In-person court biz halted for next 30 days; cities taking wait, see approach

PELL CITY -- As the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama and across the nation continues, state and local agencies are struggling to keep up with the situation and with one another.
At some point Friday, the state Supreme Court ordered the suspension of all in-person court proceedings for the next 30 days.
The courts will remain open, but “all in-person proceedings, in all state and local courts in Alabama, including, but not limited to, proceedings in the Circuit Court, District Court (including small claims), Juvenile Court, Municipal Court, Probate Court and Appellate courts are suspended beginning Monday, March 16, through Thursday, April 16,” with a handful of exceptions.
Those exceptions include bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated people; civil and criminal jury trials that were already underway as of Friday; protection from abuse hearings, emergency child custody and child protection hearings; DHR emergency matters related to child protection; petitions for temporary injunctive relief; emergency mental health and emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons; proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency; law enforcement proceedings; and other exceptions specifically approved by the chief justice.
Talladega Municipal Court Judge Mark Nelson said that, based on this order, court would be canceled March 17, 24 and 31, and April 7 and 14. People with cases on those dockets would be notified when they are reset.
The same is true in Pell City.
City Manager Brian Muenger issued a statement Saturday saying, “Municipal Court on Tuesday, March 17, will be canceled. Any cases scheduled for that evening will be rescheduled, although the exact date has not yet been determined.”
Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks said he would be looking into the possibility of handling as much business as possible through teleconferencing but said he would have more information on that Monday.
Most city leaders are taking a similar wait-and-see approach.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said that as of Saturday afternoon, there were no plans to close City Hall or any of the municipality’s recreation centers,
“But mostly, we’re just monitoring the situation hour by hour,” she said. “And we are also emphasizing that people need to use some common sense. Wash your hands. And if you’re sick, please stay home.”
Muenger said in the same release quoted above that the “Pell City Senior Center will cease on-site operations immediately and will transition to a meal pick-up and delivery site only.
“City staff is in the process of making contact with our patrons to inform them of this change and to make arrangements for the continuation of meal service.”
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the fate of recreation activities and facilities in that city was still under consideration Saturday afternoon.
“Right now, we’re following the lead of the county school system,” Watson said. “Practices will continue through at least Tuesday, March 17, but after that, we’ll just have to wait and see. Or the situation may be updated before that.
“I would encourage everyone to keep up with Lincoln’s social media feeds as the situation changes.”
Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said the city will be doing whatever it can to limit large gatherings of people, but some smaller, outdoor events will go on.
The 2020 Marble Fest has been canceled, but a citywide cleanup day originally meant to coincide with the festival is still expected to happen April 4.
“Ultimately, that will be up to Terry Morris, the chairman of the Beautification Council,” Heigl said.
The scheduled reception for the Colorful Minds exhibit of the works of artists with ARC of South Talladega County and AltaPoint on Thursday, March 19, at the Comer Museum has been canceled, according to a seperate press release. The exhibit will still be up and available for viewing Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 30.
Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said he was planning to meet with his council Sunday, March 15, to discuss the best course of action for city services like recreation, the library and the senior centers.
“We’re planning to keep running transportation services for people who have to get to dialysis and other treatments, but we’ll be waiting for more recommendations from the governor on Monday for some other issues,” he said. “The situation is pretty fluid right now, but we’ll be dealing with things as they come up.”
The Childersburg Council meeting is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. at City Hall.