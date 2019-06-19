PELL CITY -- The Pell City Chamber of Commerce is searching for a new executive director after Courtney Hobson announced her resignation.
“It’s been good,” Hobson said Wednesday. “I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Hobson, who was born and raised in Pell City, said her family, her husband and two daughters, are moving to Georgia.
Hobson said she is uncertain as to her last day on the job, but the Chamber has moved forward to find her replacement.
“We are accepting applications,” she said.
Hobson said people can apply online or get more information about the position at the Chamber’s website or Facebook page.
She said the hiring committee will accept applications until next Friday. The job is being advertised for 10 days. The Chamber began advertising the job Monday.
Hobson began working at the Chamber as an executive assistant before being named as the executive director in August 2017.
The executive director is responsible to the board of directors through the president of the Chamber and oversees for a full range of activities.
The executive director is the chief executive and administrative officer of the organization.
The Chamber office is inside the Pell City Municipal Complex.
Only applicants who are selected for interviews will be contacted by the Chamber, and candidates may send their resume to INFO@PELLCITYCHAMBER.COM.