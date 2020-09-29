Couple makes $100K donation towards new Ashville Public Library

ASHVILLE -- Mayor Derrick Mostella announced an Ashville couple made a $100,000 donation towards renovations for the city’s public library.
Mostella made the announcement during the City Council’s regular meeting Monday, Sept. 21.
While the names of the donors have not been announced, Mostella said the family has deep roots in Ashville, and plans are being made to name the library in the family’s honor.
The library is on 6th Avenue in downtown Ashville. However, Mostella said the city plans to renovate a vacant building at 35717 U.S. Highway 231 in order to open a new and bigger facility.
“It became a priority for us to get something done with that building,” said Mostella. “[The current library] is woefully inadequate, especially with the amount of work that it has put in the last couple of years and (has been) rolling out new programs.
“[Paula Ballard, the APL librarian] has really increased the traffic flow there and brought in a lot of new material, and we just don’t have enough room where we are.”
The bid process is ongoing. To this point, however, all bids have been rejected due to high renovation estimates.
“With the amount that [the bids] came in at, we had no choice but to reject them,” said Mostella.
Mostella added that thanks to the donation, he hopes to increase the budget for the new facility.
In other matters, the council:
Marked a ladder truck as surplus for the Fire Department;
Approved a request for an HVAC unit for the patrol room at the Ashville Police Station. City officials will choose between two options. Cost: $6,585 for a Carrier HVAC unit and $5,125 for a Rheem HVAC unit;
Approved bids for a new cardiac monitor;
Discussed new street poles and bollard and chains in the downtown area of the square; and
And approved paying the bills.