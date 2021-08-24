County to hire new mental health officer

PELL CITY — During its regular meeting Aug. 19, the St. Clair County Commission approved the creation of a mental health officer within the Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Billy Murray and Probate Judge Mike Bowlin both took part in making this possible after legislation passed allowing for law enforcement departments to have a mental health officer.
According to Murray, the officer will serve as a deputy who helps in matters of probate court alongside Bowlin. The person hired for the job will also train all officers within the county on matters of mental health, especially when dealing with an individual who may be showing signs of mental health related distress.
Murray said the training will be free and plans to give the chiefs within St. Clair County a time frame as to when training for their officers will become available.
“It is so necessary that we train our officers to handle any type of situation,” Murray said, adding he is excited that the thing is making headway.
During the meeting, county attorney James Hill emphasized that while mental health is not a St. Clair County specific problem, it is still not immune to the challenges mental health presents.
“This position will pay dividends to St. Clair County for decades to come,” Hill said. “It is a very important project and one that I am very proud that we have had a role to play in.”
In other matters, the commission:
—Approved appraisal amounts on tracts one, two and three for the interaction improvement project at US-411 and Park Avenue in Moody in the amount of $195,883;
—Approved the county transportation plan along with resolution for FY2022 Rebuild Alabama Act funds;
—Approved the advertisement of bids for the Kelley Creek Road/Interstate-20 interchange project in Moody;
—Approved paving a parking Pell City animal shelter’s pet cemetery;
—Approved an $4,800 contract with video industrial services for the camera work to address a drainage issue near the Pell City Courthouse;
—Approved a $4,000 contract with diversified to assist in a revenue loss analysis and reports necessary for the disaster recovery funds;
—Approved hiring and posting a vacant maintenance position;
—Approved six resolutions calling for a special election in all six school attendance zones to determine if that zone wants to pass an ad valorem tax as requested by the Pell City and St. Clair County Boards of Education;
—Approved an off-premises beer and wine retail license for Dollar General in Pell City The Dam Store in Cropwell;
—Approved an exchange of information agreement with the state of Alabama Department of Revenue;
—Declared various items as surplus to be sold at govdeals.com;
—Ratified the Prime Disaster Specialist’s Contract for work at the count operations center;
—And, appointed Commissioner Jeff Brown to the Mental Health Board.