County honors retirement of veteran’s outreach coordinator

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Commission adopted a resolution during its regular meeting Tuesday honoring Wayne Johnson’s retirement.
Johnson was the county’s veteran’s outreach coordinator with the extension office. He is a veteran himself after serving 20 years in the United States Air Force.
According to St. Clair County Extension Coordinator Lee Ann Clark, Johnson was responsible for locating veterans in need and helping them and their families identify and access the veteran affairs benefits that they have earned in an effort to improve their well-being. This included assistance with education, employment, wellness, family support and legal issues.
Clark added that Johnson not only assisted veterans, he also helped those in the active military, National Guard and military families.
Johnson said during the meeting his primary reason for retirement was to help raise his 1-year-old granddaughter.
“I really enjoyed what I did, but I think I’m working even harder right now with a 1-year-old,” Johnson said jokingly. “It’s just a blessing that I was able to retire at this time in my life and help support my daughter and the raising of her child.”
He added that he will continue to support local veterans in any way he can.
“Wayne always worked far more than his 28-hour work week schedule so that our veterans got what they needed,” Clark said, adding that Johnson has been quoted saying, “It does my heart well to know I can go out into the community and help others. We were the first county in the state to have this program, and for that I am very thankful.”
Clark said Johnson has helped the Alabama Cooperative Extension System reach its goal in enabling people to improve their quality of life and economic well-being.
“Wayne has helped us to reach a previously underserved audience in our county, our veterans and further accomplish our mission,” she said.