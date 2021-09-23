County expresses support of closing state prison in Springville

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission recently expressed its support in closing the St. Clair state prison in Springville and repurposing it for the benefit of county citizens.
The commission approved a resolution during a special called meeting Thursday to request the closure of the prison that has been in St. Clair for 40 years. In addition, the commission approved having the 600 acres of land the prison sits upon returned to the county.
According to the resolution approved by the commission, the county believes there exists a better and higher purpose for the large piece of property, especially in relation to the ever growing population of the county.
While the commission has not said exactly what it wants to use the land for, the resolution states the possibility of using it for recreational purposes along with a trade school in order to better the county’s workforce.
It also stated the consistent need for additional space for the county’s public health and safety services such as the drug enforcement unit, the EMA and central dispatch.
According to reporting from the Alabama Daily News, a bill has been drafted in the Alabama State Senate proposing the closure of multiple state prisons. It will be taken up by the legislature in next week’s special session.
While St. Clair is not being considered currently, the county commission is still offering its support for the Springville location to be closed.
County Attorney James Hill said during the meeting that the commission has already spoken with a state senator expressing need for the prison closure.
“I certainly recognize that the commission couldn’t be in a position right now to speak with certainty as to what the best uses for that property might be, but I believe that any of the aforementioned would serve the citizens of this county better than that prison serves the citizens of this county,” he said.
In other matters, the commission:
—Approved the rebidding of concrete pipe installation for the new county jail;
—And, tabled the approval to re-bid metal pipe installation for the same.