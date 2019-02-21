ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- At the last St. Clair County Commission meeting, County Engineer Dan Dahlke gave updates on various projects he and his department are working on.
Dahlke said McCartney Construction continues to do work on St. Clair 10, especially between the four-way stop and the Moody crossroads.
“They should be finished up with that area in the next day or two,” Dahlke said. “Then they will be on the section from the four-way stop to the county line.”
Dahlke also said the PALS (People Against a Littered State) Clean Up is scheduled for April 20-22. The commission approved being a member of this and participating in it.
In another matter Dahlke brought up, the commission approved utility agreements for the Hazlewood Drive project. Dahlke said Pell City and Wattsville utilities both would have to be moved.
“This is one of the federal funded projects,” Dahlke said. “These utility agreements can be paid with federal funds also, and we’re looking at about $450,000.”
The commission also approved rights-of-way for Tracts 8 and 12 for the Hazelwood Drive Project.
In other business, the commission;
Awarded a public works bid to Charley Watson Inc. for service treatment paving;
Approved a resolution with the Alabama Department of Transportation in support of its project to resurface U.S. 78 from U.S. 231 in Pell City to the Coosa River bridge in Riverside;
Approved a request from St. Clair County Probate Judge Mike Bowling to pay the salary difference from the Special Indexing Fund for Amy Free;
Approved a request from Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski to apply for a Hazard Mitigation Grant for Everbridge System & Community Safe Shelter pending the review of county attorney James Hill III;
Approved a request from St. Clair County Circuit Judge Alan Furr to change the vacant Juvenile Probation Office advanced clerk full-time position to a part-time position;
Tabled a request from Pkays at Coosa Island LLC for a restaurant retail liquor license. The business is at 1095 Coosa Island Road in Cropwell;
Approved a General Fund budget amendment in the amount of $792 for a Johnson Controls maintenance agreement for the chiller system at the Annex in Ashville and $1,351 for the chiller system at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City;
Approved a General Fund budget amendment in the amount of $16,800 for HVAC/duct service in both the Ashville and Pell City jails;
Approved a Capital Improvement Oil & Gas Fund budget amendment in the estimated amount of $6,000 to add new office space for E-911;
Approved a Capital Improvement Oil & Gas Fund budget amendment in the estimated amount of $3,000 to repair the HVAC at the Sheriff’s Office in Ashville;
Reappointed Gary Smith to the New London Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Board;
Reappointed Marie Manning to the Wattsville Water Authority Board;
Reappointed Sue Clark to the Wolf Creek Sewer and Fire Protection Board;
Appointed Maranda Nolen to the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham to fill the unexpired term of David Jones, who resigned as of Jan. 31;
Approved various travel requests; and
Approved the payment of regular bills.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.