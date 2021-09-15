County Commission makes headway on new jail project

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission is making headway on its new jail project in Pell City.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the commission approved a list of project bids totaling to $25,348,870, just over their $25 million budget set for the project in Oct. 2020.
Project Manager Jason Goodgame said he felt like he was given good prices for all of the bid packages.
“I know it seems like a big number, but it's getting a good bang for your buck,” Goodgame said.
The following packages were approved during the meeting as recommended by Goodgame and Billy Morace of CMH Architects:
—A general building package was awarded to Clements Dean Building Company LLC at a base bid of $15,484,000;
—A plumbing package was awarded to P&M Mechanical Inc at a base bid of $2,770,000
—A mechanical package was awarded to P&M Mechanical Inc at a base bid of $3,215,000;
—An electrical package was awarded to Acker Electric Company at a base bid of $2,981,870;
—And, an electronic security package was awarded to Montgomery Technology systems Inc. at a base bid of $898,000.
County Attorney James Hill took time to emphasize that the county’s good financial standing helped in regards to funding the project. He said that because St. Clair is one of two counties in the state that have an AA credit rating, and that allows for low interest rates when borrowing money for such projects.
“(The credit rating) provides a direct benefit to the citizens of St. Clair county as it relates to how cheaply we can borrow money,” Hill said, adding that a new court cost also allowed for the county to not raise taxes to fund the jail.
Chairman Paul Manning later added that he still wants to try to continue cutting costs in any way possible.
“I encourage every reduction we can on this entire cost, today and in the future,” Manning said.
In other matters, the commission:
—Approved and beer and table wine license for Dollar General on Highway 174 in Pell City and The Dam Store in Cropwell;
—Hired Miranda Cater into the vacant advanced clerk/payroll assistant contract position retroactive Sept. 5;
—Approved a quote of $6,873 from Switzer Cabinets for new cabinets in the E-911 building;
—Approved a change order for the renovations at the E-911 building project in the amount of $20,385;
—Approved paying an invoice to CenturyLink to relocate their utilities to allow for the new St. Clair County jail in the amount of $25,137.35;
—Approved a payment without a purchase order in the amount of $495 to Allen Services for emergency A/C repair of Alabama Forestry Commission’s air conditioning and $1,500 to Safety Environmental Laboratories and Consulting per request of Maintenance Supervisor Lynn Crow;
—Changed a contract employee to a full time employee in the maintenance department;
—Allocated $2,500 for the Eden Career Technical Center “Cars on Wheels”;
—Renewed bids for computer paper, law enforcement uniforms, janitorial supplies, office supplies and printing;
—Entered into a third party public transportation contract with ARC and M4A for the 2022 fiscal year;
—Renewed an agreement with MRM in the amount of $25,000 for inmate healthcare;
—Renewed an agreement with Windstream in the amount of $14,547.72;
—Renewed the annual contract with Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair mental health for case manager services in the amount of $15,000;
—Approved a broadband proposal from Sain and Associates in the amount of $75,000 to be paid with American Rescue funds;
—Approved and accepted the FY22 grant agreement with the Alabama Department of Youth Services in the amount of $317,992 for the Day Program;
—Approved the FY22 Alabama Department of Youth Services long term detention subsidy contract;
—Renewed an annual EMA agreement with All COMM Wireless Division of Mobile Communications of America in the amount of $1,560;
—Renewed the following probate office agreements: ES&S Election System and Software in the amount of $112,315 for voting equipment, Thomas Voting Machine and Diversified Companies Inc;
—Renewed the probate office agreement with ingenuity for three years;
—Renewed an agreement with ingenuity for support and business license citation module in the amount of $450 a month for two years;
—Reappointed Tommy Bowers to the East Central Alabama Industrial Development Authority;
—Allocated $2,500 to the city of Moody for its Oktoberfest event;
—Approved sending a letter to ALDOT approved Bridge Builders of Alabama be awarded the bid for the bridge replacement project on Washington Valley Road in Springville;
—Approved filling a read worker position and season road worker position;
—Renewed an agreement with Bently for CADD software in the amount of $1,208;
—Renewed a service agreement with diversified computer services;
—Approved an agreement with JJL Inc for a sign relocation;
—And, approved a request from the city of Odenville to help with its ATRIP II project in the amount of $93,689.84.