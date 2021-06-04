You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County commission approves routine items during regular meeting

St. Clair County Commission

Members of the St. Clair County Commissioner are, from left, Bob Mize, Tommy Bowers, Chairman Paul Manning, Ricky Parker and Jeff Brown.

 Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

The St. Clair County Commission met for its regular meeting May 25 to discuss certain routine items. During the meeting, the commission:

—Approved a quote from TSA in the amount of $1,764 to replace a UPS from the server rack located at the Pell City courthouse;

—Promoted Michelle Williams into the vacant accountant position and revised the job description;

—Approved posting and hiring a full-time advanced clerk/payroll assistant at a pay grade 13;

—Authorized Chairman Paul Manning to execute and submit the financial assistant agreement with a Title VI assurance for the coronavirus state and local recovery funds;

—Approved a request from Revenue Commissioner Ken Crowe to enter a score of work agreement with Ingenuity and approve the amended Master Agreement;

—Approved the FY2020 insolvents, errors and taxes in litigation and uncollected insolvents and taxes in litigation for previous years;

—Approved emergency sick leave for a central dispatch employee;

—Approved EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski to open the bidding process for the purchase of a mobile vehicular video surveillance system;

—Ratified a letter of support for the Alabama Department of Youth Services FY2021 Diversion Grant;

—Ratified the Microsoft Enterprise update licensing agreement;

—Awarded a lawn service bid to Lashley’s Lawn Service;

—Adopted a resolution approving the county’s updated Hazard Mitigation Plan;

—Renewed the yearly maintenance agreement with Kyocera Copier in the amount of $290 as recommended by Kurzejeski;

—Approved the opening of bids for a chiller for the Pell City courthouse;

—And, approved the purchase of six fans for the Ashville jail in the amount of $5,000.

Assistant Editor Josie Howell: 205-884-3400

Tags