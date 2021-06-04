County commission approves routine items during regular meeting

The St. Clair County Commission met for its regular meeting May 25 to discuss certain routine items. During the meeting, the commission:
—Approved a quote from TSA in the amount of $1,764 to replace a UPS from the server rack located at the Pell City courthouse;
—Promoted Michelle Williams into the vacant accountant position and revised the job description;
—Approved posting and hiring a full-time advanced clerk/payroll assistant at a pay grade 13;
—Authorized Chairman Paul Manning to execute and submit the financial assistant agreement with a Title VI assurance for the coronavirus state and local recovery funds;
—Approved a request from Revenue Commissioner Ken Crowe to enter a score of work agreement with Ingenuity and approve the amended Master Agreement;
—Approved the FY2020 insolvents, errors and taxes in litigation and uncollected insolvents and taxes in litigation for previous years;
—Approved emergency sick leave for a central dispatch employee;
—Approved EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski to open the bidding process for the purchase of a mobile vehicular video surveillance system;
—Ratified a letter of support for the Alabama Department of Youth Services FY2021 Diversion Grant;
—Ratified the Microsoft Enterprise update licensing agreement;
—Awarded a lawn service bid to Lashley’s Lawn Service;
—Adopted a resolution approving the county’s updated Hazard Mitigation Plan;
—Renewed the yearly maintenance agreement with Kyocera Copier in the amount of $290 as recommended by Kurzejeski;
—Approved the opening of bids for a chiller for the Pell City courthouse;
—And, approved the purchase of six fans for the Ashville jail in the amount of $5,000.