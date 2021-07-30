County commission approves E-911 building renovation

PELL CITY — During its regular meeting July 27, the St. Clair County Commission approved a bid to Jared Building Company for the renovation of the county’s E-911 building at a cost of $256,000.
County Attorney James Hill said that there will be no expansion on the building. Instead, it will address issues that were already present including moisture intrusion issues.
Hill said the renovation was eventually deemed necessary after an inspector came in to evaluate the issue and how to fix it. These problems consisted mostly of the lower part of the building, according to Hill.
Some of the renovations will include new drywall, ceilings and flooring.
“It's a pretty significant renovation,” Hill said, adding that he feels the county is getting good value for the renovation.
“We want to make sure we don’t just renovate the building, but make sure we don’t renovate it over and over again,” Hill said.
He later added that the project should be completed by the end of the year if not sooner.
In other matters, the commission:
—Approved an agreement with the St. Clair County Board of Education for construction work at Springville High School;
—Approved the opening of bids for pipe installation on Shore Drive;
—Approved a request for medical hardship work to be done on Oak Drive;
—Approved Lee Brandon as a seasonal road worker position;
—Approved hiring Miranda Cater into the vacant commission officer contract receptionist position effective August 8, 2021;
—Approved the recommendation of the county attorney to temporarily suspend detention facility contracts;
—Renewed an agreement with ESRI mapping software for three years at a cost of $176,250;
—Approved a quote from Johnny’s electric for work at the Ashville Jail in the amount of $9,800;
—Adopted a resolution for the Community Development Black Grant CARES Act Program application in the amount of $1,000,000 and approved the program agreement;
—Approved county levies for the new Alabama Beverage Company Board License Types (alcohol delivery) to be consistent with the state of Alabama’s fees;
—Renewed the BlueCross BlueShield Health and Dental FY 2021-22 contract;
—Approved the FY2020 audit contract to Audit Federal Awards with the State Department of Public Examiners of Public Accounts;
—Approved to pay CrossMark Home Services incouves, without a purchase order, in the amounts of $1,682, $432 and $1,170 for the sanitization of the Ashville jail, operations center and the Sheriff’s Department due to the increasing COVID-19 cases;
—Approved two declaration of emergency sick leaves;
—Appointed Terry Brown to the New London Water Authority Board;
—Reappointed Mike King to the Wolf Creek Water Board;
—and Reappointed Commissioner Ricky Parker to the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Board.