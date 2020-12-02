County Commission approves co-op program, fills deputy administrator position

The St. Clair County Commission met for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24, to discuss certain routine matters.
Because deputy administrator Sandra Wolfe recently retired, the commission looked to fill the vacant position. It was suggested by county attorney James Hill that current administrative assistant Corey Phillips be promoted to the administrative deputy assistant to fill Wolfe’s spot.
Wolfe has worked for the county for about 25 years in various positions.
After hearing the recommendation from the attorney, the commission voted to promote Phillips.
The commission proceeded to hear a second recommendation from Hill to create a cooperative education program for high school students enrolled in the St. Clair County school system. The students would work part-time for the county’s information technology department.
The commission unanimously agreed to post two contract positions for students 16 years of age or older.
Hill said the handbook will also have to be amended to allow those who are 16 or older to be hired by the county.
In other matters, the commission:
Revised the maintenance employee job descriptions;
Created and posted a housekeeping position;
Approved a quote from Leeds Stained Glass in the amount of $9,795 to install flooring in the Criminal Investigation Division building;
Approved a contract with Five Star Landscaping, Chris Isbell, for landscaping at both the administration building and Pell City and Ashville courthouses;
Adopted a resolution appointing Michelle Williams as safety coordinator and adjusted her compensation to a pay grade 16;
Approved a request from Sheriff Billy Murray to purchase a copy machine for $4,039 for the Ashville jail and;
Approved a request from EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski to purchase a subscription with mostwantedgovernmentwebsites.com.