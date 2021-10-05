County Commission approves $46.9 million budget for 2022

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Commission approved the 2021-22 budget during its regular meeting last Tuesday.
According to Chief Financial Officer Michelle Layfield, General Fund revenues are estimated to be $25.6 million while the General Fund expenditures are estimated to be $26.3 million. The total budget projected for all funds for FY2022 is $46.9 million.
The General Fund budgeted revenues are estimated to increase 9 percent compared to FY21 original revenues.
Expenditures are estimated to increase 8.8 percent from last year mainly due to the increase in insurance cost.
The new budget includes a cost-of-living adjustment in the amount of $0.50 per hour to all eligible employees and officials.
There is also an overall net increase in insurance costs for FY22 of $384,000. Health insurance increased by 7.5 percent, but dental insurance decreased by 6.5 percent. Health insurance will continue to be paid fully by the county for employees, officials and eligible retirees.
Layfield said she is pleased with the budget that was passed.
“There are so many helping hands that made this budget possible,” Layfield said. “I want to thank the staff and especially the commissioners for all of their hard work as this county moves forward into 2022.”
Commission Chairman Paul Manning said it has been a pleasure to work with Michelle Layfield on this budget.
“She has accomplished so much in her first year as CFO,” Manning said. “She has really stepped up to the plate and done a lot of great things. She put the numbers in front of us for us to see.”
Manning said he was very surprised to see the increase in revenue.
“The increase in insurance cost is something we have been dreading, but I am glad to see this commission take it upon themselves to cover the cost for our employees,” he said. “We have many projects going, and one is the new jail project in Pell City. Our administrator Tina Morgan has done a great job as she heads up a very good team we have here in this office. Our assistant deputy administrator Corey Phillips has also done a very good job here in this office. I’m very appreciative of each and every employee in every department we have.”
Manning sees firsthand the growth of St. Clair County, something he is very proud of.
“According to the latest census, we have increased in population by nine percent,” Manning said. “I appreciate all four of our county commissioners. Each one sat in on several budget hearings, and it has been very difficult dealing with Covid during the past two years. We have been aggressive but have stayed within the means of what the taxpayers want and need. I am glad that we now have this good, healthy budget behind us.”
Administrator Tina Morgan said she is very appreciative of the time and effort Layfield put into preparing the budget.
“This was her first budget, and she did an extraordinary job,” Morgan said. “I also appreciate the commissioners for their hard work and time spent in hours and hours of meetings to get this budget finalized. I am looking forward to this upcoming fiscal year. I appreciate our staff working so well together. We have a great team.”
Commissioner Bob Mize said he appreciated the hard work of Layfield.
“I know she did an outstanding job, because I sat in on several of the budget meetings,” Mize said. “Administrator Tina Morgan and Assistant Deputy Administrator Corey Phillips also did an outstanding job. I appreciate our entire staff. There is no finer group of individuals to work with.”
Commissioner Jeff Brown also commended Layfield for the excellent job she did in preparing this budget.
“We worked extremely well together,” Brown said. “In my opinion, the budget went as smooth as any I have worked on in years past. I want to commend our staff and the commissioners. I appreciate our elected officials for the way they help manage our money for the betterment of St. Clair County.”
Commissioner Ricky Parker said it has definitely been difficult the past two years due to COVID-19.
“We are trying to take care of our employees,” Parker said. “With insurance costs going up 7.5 percent, we were only able to give employees a $0.50 per hour raise. Hopefully, we can do something later on with the relief tax.”
Parker added that this is one of the largest budgets the commission has ever passed.
“Of course, in this budget is the building of a new jail and having to pay for it,” he said.
Commissioner Tommy Bowers said it was a good budget and they made an effort to move the county forward.
“We were able to give employees a raise and continue to provide them increased benefits,” Bowers said. “Michelle Layfield was so helpful in getting this budget prepared and ready to present to us. There were also several other employees who helped with this budget as well.”
The new FY2022 started Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022.