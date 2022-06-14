County commission approves $4 million purchase for radio system

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission met Tuesday morning at the Ashville Annex for an E-911 board meeting along with their regularly scheduled commission meeting. That featured 16 agenda items, including the approval of the ARPA funds to purchase a radio system equalling to an amount exceeding $4 million dollars.
After the approval of the usage of the ARPA funds to purchase the new radio system, County Commission Chairman, Paul Manning, spoke of what this purchase means for the county.
“It’s a big deal,” Manning said. “This commission has worked hard to see that come about, and it’s been a long process.”
Before the regularly scheduled county commission meeting began, the E-911 board meeting featured four items on their agenda gaining approval on each. The commission members approved grant funds totaling $124,190 that was approved August 2020 to purchase 10 radio consoles to go toward the P25 radio system. The E-911 Director, Aislinn Campbell, received approval from the state E-911 board to use these funds towards the radio system.
The commission also accepted a COVID-19 relief E-911 grant from the state of Alabama in the amount of $10,320 and approved the transfer of computers from Campbell to both the IT department and the sheriff’s department.
During the regular commission meeting, Dan Dahlke, Tina Morgan and James E. Hill provided reports regarding several matters.
In other matters, the commission:
—Approved travel requests;
—Approved revising the payroll clerk position and title and promoted Jennifer Forman into the same;
—Approved the request of Ashley Hay, Asset Manager, to pay an invoice without a purchase order to Donnie’s Septic Tank & Grease Trap Service in the amount of $1,200 for pumping the septic tanks in the Ashville Arena;
—Approved the request of Ashley Hay, Asset Manager, to pay an invoice without a purchase order to Hiller Fire Protection in the amount of $343.48 for fire inspection at the Ashville Arena;
—Approved a contract with Motorola, Solutions, Inc., for Bid #2022-27 for the radio system;
—Approved the renewal of annual agreements with Southern Software for the sheriff’s department;
—Approved adopting Resolution 2022-57 for provisions of Act 2022-229 to grant a one-time lump sum payment to retired members & beneficiaries of deceased retirees who retired prior to March 1, 2022 and are entitled to receive a monthly retirement benefit from the Employees’ Retirement System on September 30, 2022;
—Approved adoption Resolution 2022-58 and policy for electronic participation in commission meetings which authorizes the county to allow electronic participation in meetings under very specific circumstances;
—Approved to complete and submit Resolution 2022-60 and an application to the ACCA for Tina Morgan to obtain her certified county administrator;
—Approved the FY21 insolvents, errors, and taxes in litigation of the uncollected insolvents and taxes in litigation for previous years and provide judge of probate the list per code of Alabama 40-5-24;
—Approved acceptance of the state inmate reimbursement funds in the amount of $264,150.13;
—Approved the request of IT Manager, Glenn Morgan, to change their department’s cellular phone service from Verizon to First net;
—Approved a public works project with Ashville Electronic, LLC., to install a generator at the IT building in the amount of $26,346;
—Approved payment to Daiken for a public works project to repair the OHP-2 (HVAC) system and replace the basement server indoor unit in the Ashville Courthouse basement in the estimated amount of $20,360.25; and
—Approved the payment of regular bills.