County approves tax incentives for upcoming Pell City retail center

The St. Clair County Commission finalized an agreement with Noon Pell City, LLC for a retail development project at the old hospital site in Pell City. The city of Pell City adopted a similar resolution in a previous meeting.
The retail development consists of a strip of retail spaces for interested retailers. So far, Hobby Lobby and TJMaxx have both confirmed they will fill two of the spaces available.
During its meeting Tuesday, the commission approved an agreement that offers a tax incentive for the potential businesses. A public hearing was held before the resolution was adopted during the regular meeting.
According to County Attorney James Hill, the incentive will include a 50 percent rebate on any new sales produced by the new shops or restaurants. The county collects one cent on sales taxes in Pell City, so the new retailers will receive half a cent in rebated taxes up to 20 years or a certain threshold of sales produced.
Don Smith of the St. Clair Economic Development Council said that this has been a project that has been in the works for more than three years now. He added that the $24 million retail center will produce roughly 200 new jobs and is estimated to produce $30 million in sales annually.
In other matters, the commission:
— Adopted a resolution acknowledging dispatchers employment status as first responders;
— Approved a recommendation for a road worker I contract position;
— Approved submitting the County Rebuild Alabama Act annual report;
— Adopted a resolution with ALDOT for a resurface and stripe project on U.S. Highway 231 from the Shelby County line to 19th Street in Pell City;
— Amended a policy stating that county employees now be reimbursed for mileage driven both in and outside of the county;
— Approved overtime for two road workers for a bridge replacement project on Washington Valley Road;
— Approved submitting a letter of intent to apply for HMPG grand funds;
— Approved a quote from C&C Tree Service and Stump Grinding to remove the remainder of county sirens at a cost of $9,000;
— Approved partial overtime for an EMA employee for work done during recent weather events;
— Approved a topographic survey of the St. Clair Arena by Luker & Company Surveying in the amount of $2,400;
— Approved the Association of County Commissions of Alabama declarations page and participation agreement effect Jan. 1, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2024;
— Approved a payment to the ACCA liability self-insurance fun in the amount of $147,705.24 and $244,218.81;
— Approved a request for an appropriation from Paula Ballard, McCain Memorial/Ashville Public Library in the amount of $4,400;
— Approved paying the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office invoice without a purchase order to Home Depot due to them charging an old account;
— Approved reimbursing the city of Springville for repairs made to a generator staged at the Springville Fire Station in the amount of $300;
— Approved paying an invoice without a purchase order to GKL Companies in the amount of $340 due to an emergency call on the weekend;
— And appointed Gary Hanner as an alternate to the M4A board.